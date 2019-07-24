×

Sugar Ray Leonard Seeks Knock-Out Price for Pacific Palisades Mansion

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sugar Ray Leonard House
CREDIT: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Broadimage/Shutterstock
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$51.995 million
Size:
16,773 square feet 7 bedrooms plus one-bedroom poolside guesthouse

Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the greatest fighters to ever strap on boxing gloves, has made his stately European villa along a premiere street in the prestigious Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Calif., available with a heavyweight price of almost $52 million. Leonard, who took home world titles in five different weight classes before he retired in 1997, and his wife, Bernadette, acquired the property in 1993 for an unrecorded amount and, as noted by the property gossips at Mansion Global, subsequently custom-built the aristocratic, multi-winged mansion about 22 years ago. Secured behind gates and hidden behind an impenetrable wall of trees and foliage on almost two, fastidiously groomed acres, the almost 17,000 sq. ft., ivy-clad manse contains seven bedrooms. Digital marketing materials aren’t clear exactly how many bathrooms are in the main house, but tax records indicate there are 15.

More Dirt

An expensively curated, carefully calibrated and decidedly traditional combination of refined and relaxed interior spaces are grandly proportioned with carved stone fireplaces brought in from Europe and rough-cut stone floors imported from Jerusalem. Antique stone columns form a cloister-like colonnade around the step-down formal living room; the spacious and chef-accommodating, premium-grade kitchen’s exceptionally high ceiling is laced with a muscular grid of rough-hewn wood beams; and a cavernous den/family room spills out to the backyard through a quartet of towering, wood-trimmed arched French doors. The L-shaped mansion embraces a protected stone terrace that overlooks thick, well-irrigated carpets of emerald-green lawns bordered by flowering plants and clipped hedges. The grounds also include a substantial motor court, a putting green discreetly located behind a lighted tennis court and, alongside the swimming pool and spa, a generously proportioned, two-story guesthouse that contains a full kitchen and lounge downstairs and an en suite bedroom upstairs.

The listing is held by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Jade Mills, who additionally represents an eye-popping variety of forbiddingly expensive, if hugely price reduced Platinum Triangle properties currently available on the open market. Late media titan Jerry Perenchio’s epic Bel Air mega-estate, Chartwell, is now priced at $195 million after it was initially floated at an unrealistically astronomical $350 million and Beverly House, late publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst’s former Beverly Hills spread that he shared in the late 1940s with mistress Marion Davies, and where Jacqueline and John F. and Kennedy reportedly spent a few days at the end of their 1953 honeymoon, is currently available at $135 million after first popping up for sale a dozen years ago at $165 million.

More Dirt

  • Sugar Ray Leonard House

    Sugar Ray Leonard Seeks Knock-Out Price for Pacific Palisades Mansion

    Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the greatest fighters to ever strap on boxing gloves, has made his stately European villa along a premiere street in the prestigious Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Calif., available with a heavyweight price of almost $52 million. Leonard, who took home world titles in five different weight classes before he [...]

  • Dr Dre Selling Woodland Hills Mansion

    Dr. Dre Seeks Sale of Woodland Hills Mansion

    A lavish mansion in a quietly ritzy, guard-gated enclave discreetly nestled into the rugged foothills above L.A.’s Woodland Hills, long owned by Andre Young, aka rapper, record producer and near-billionaire entrepreneur Dr. Dre, has come for sale at $5.25 million. Dre himself, worth about $800 million, according to Forbes, hopes to more than double his [...]

  • David Arquette Buys Lake Arrowhead Mansion

    David Arquette Tees Up Retreat in Lake Arrowhead

    Not quite two years ago, David Arquette quietly dropped about $1.4 million to acquire a lodge-style home in the scenic, California mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead that first popped up for sale at next to $1.9 million and is now on the market at just under $1.6 million. Listed with Meghan Hardin-Griffiths at Coldwell [...]

  • Ed Ruscha House

    Ed Ruscha Adds Beverly Hills Villa to Packed Portfolio

    A lovingly preserved house nestled high in the Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates has sold for $8.4 million, and the buyers are iconic pop artist Ed Ruscha and his longtime wife, Danica. Sprightly 81-year-old Ruscha, who famously migrated from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles in the 1950s, is now both the artist most oft-associated [...]

  • Dana Brunetti House

    Dana Brunetti Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Pad in Toluca Lake

    Film and television producer Dana Brunetti has hoisted a showbiz pedigreed property in Los Angeles’ historic, entertainment industry-favored Toluca Lake community up for sale at $6.25 million. More Dirt Dr. Dre Seeks Sale of Woodland Hills Mansion Sugar Ray Leonard Seeks Knock-Out Price for Pacific Palisades Mansion Not counting carrying costs, extensive upgrades and considerable [...]

  • $75 million Bel Air house

    Zillow-Loving Chinese Billionaire Buys $75 Million Bel Air Megamansion

    According to the Wall Street Journal, an enormous estate in the Bel Air foothills has sold for a breathtaking $75 million — and the mega-bucks buyer hails from Mainland China. More Dirt Dr. Dre Seeks Sale of Woodland Hills Mansion Sugar Ray Leonard Seeks Knock-Out Price for Pacific Palisades Mansion And indeed, although the grant [...]

  • Zayn Malik House

    Zayn Malik Reduces Price on Bel Air Home

    Former boy bander Zayn Malik, who would like to be known mononymously as just Zayn, has re-listed his secluded hideaway in L.A.’s posh Bel Air community with a reduced price of just under $3.2 million. The heavily tatted 26-yearold One Direction star, who released his 27-track sophomore solo album, “Icarus Falls” in December 2018, acquired [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad