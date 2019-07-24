Sugar Ray Leonard Seeks Knock-Out Price for Pacific Palisades Mansion

Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the greatest fighters to ever strap on boxing gloves, has made his stately European villa along a premiere street in the prestigious Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Calif., available with a heavyweight price of almost $52 million. Leonard, who took home world titles in five different weight classes before he retired in 1997, and his wife, Bernadette, acquired the property in 1993 for an unrecorded amount and, as noted by the property gossips at Mansion Global, subsequently custom-built the aristocratic, multi-winged mansion about 22 years ago. Secured behind gates and hidden behind an impenetrable wall of trees and foliage on almost two, fastidiously groomed acres, the almost 17,000 sq. ft., ivy-clad manse contains seven bedrooms. Digital marketing materials aren’t clear exactly how many bathrooms are in the main house, but tax records indicate there are 15.

An expensively curated, carefully calibrated and decidedly traditional combination of refined and relaxed interior spaces are grandly proportioned with carved stone fireplaces brought in from Europe and rough-cut stone floors imported from Jerusalem. Antique stone columns form a cloister-like colonnade around the step-down formal living room; the spacious and chef-accommodating, premium-grade kitchen’s exceptionally high ceiling is laced with a muscular grid of rough-hewn wood beams; and a cavernous den/family room spills out to the backyard through a quartet of towering, wood-trimmed arched French doors. The L-shaped mansion embraces a protected stone terrace that overlooks thick, well-irrigated carpets of emerald-green lawns bordered by flowering plants and clipped hedges. The grounds also include a substantial motor court, a putting green discreetly located behind a lighted tennis court and, alongside the swimming pool and spa, a generously proportioned, two-story guesthouse that contains a full kitchen and lounge downstairs and an en suite bedroom upstairs.

The listing is held by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Jade Mills, who additionally represents an eye-popping variety of forbiddingly expensive, if hugely price reduced Platinum Triangle properties currently available on the open market. Late media titan Jerry Perenchio’s epic Bel Air mega-estate, Chartwell, is now priced at $195 million after it was initially floated at an unrealistically astronomical $350 million and Beverly House, late publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst’s former Beverly Hills spread that he shared in the late 1940s with mistress Marion Davies, and where Jacqueline and John F. and Kennedy reportedly spent a few days at the end of their 1953 honeymoon, is currently available at $135 million after first popping up for sale a dozen years ago at $165 million.