'Zoolander' Producer Stuart Cornfeld Re-Lists Sunset Strip Streamline Moderne (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.25 million
Size:
2,771 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Film and television producer Stuart Cornfeld has re-listed a 1930s Streamline Moderne residence in the Hollywood Hills with a new real estate agent and a reduced asking price of $2.25 million. Property records suggest Cornfeld, who runs Red Hour Productions with Ben Stiller where they’ve produced a slew of sophomoric silver screen comedies such as “Zoolander,” “Blades of Glory” and “Tropic Thunder,” has owned the meekly taupe-colored but otherwise eye-catching residence since at least the late 1990s and first put the property up for sale just over a year ago with an in-the-rearview-mirror too-aggressive asking price of $2.65 million.

Tucked up behind the always en vogue Chateau Marmont Hotel on a postage-stamp proportioned street-to-street parcel atop a street-level three-car garage and described in marketing materials as a “livable work of art,” the 2,771-square-foot, two-story abode has been restored and updated with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a couple of which are wildly tiled in a gutsy, haphazard patchwork of colorfully patterned tiles. Porthole windows and curvilinear extrusions balanced with uniform strips of windows give the street façade a distinct nautical vibe, like an ocean liner cutting through the fashionable foothills above the Sunset Strip. A tiny but proper entrance vestibule opens to a spacious living room that shares a double-sided fireplace with a small, semi-circular lounge defined by a curved ribbon of windows. The formal dining and a separate breakfast room also have curved walls of windows while the fully up-to-date, retro-inspired eat-in kitchen features high-end appliances, black and white checkerboard flooring and white marble countertops on chicly utilitarian steel-grey cabinetry.

In addition to a bedroom with a pill-shaped window and a private terrace, a main floor guest suite provides a cave-like semi-circular library/sitting room and a bathroom unusually outfitted with a sliding glass door that opens to a cedar-lined sauna. A second en suite guest bedroom shares the upper floor with a penthouse-style master suite that is filled with natural light through a partly glazed ceiling and also includes a private terrace, a bespoke walk-in closet/dressing room and custom-tiled bathroom with over-sized soaking tub.

exterior image: Google; listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

