Steve Kloves Lists Loft-Style West Hollywood Condo

Screenwriter and occasional director Steve Kloves has put his West Hollywood condo up for sale at next to $1.2 million.

Kloves, who wrote and directed the critically acclaimed box office disappointment “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” acquired the loft-style unit less than a year ago for just under $1 million dollars. The nearly 1,300 square foot, multi-level unit fronts a boxy, contemporary complex on a pretty, palm-lined street and has one bedroom, one bathroom and two terraces. The condo is listed with Jonathan Ruiz at The Agency.

Welcoming visitors into the condos is the main living space where a range of industrial chic features draw the eye. A voluminous ceiling and polished concrete floors dominate the room next to a massive, glass-paned garage door that hides an elevated, street-view patio. It’s a few steps up to a galley kitchen and an adjoining dining area, which is backed by a floor-to-ceiling window that also extends wall to wall.

An open-tread floating staircase leads to a spacious bedroom with fashionista custom-fitted floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, a convenient laundry closet and a compact bathroom finished with an ordinary white-tiled tub/shower combination. Next to the tub, a countertop features a stainless steel sink suspended in a clear glass countertop.

In the bedroom, a glass slider opens to a covered patio that is, at least during the springtime, obscured from view by the purple canopy of a jacaranda tree in addition to a louvered privacy screen.

In addition to the condo and another small apartment in a posh, celeb-filled downtown Manhattan apartment house, property records indicate Kloves’ primary residence has long been a considerably sized house in an exclusive Brentwood neighborhood. Kloves first bought the residence in 2005 for an unrecorded amount from Dennis Quaid and acquired a neighboring property for $7 million several years ago.