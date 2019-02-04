×
Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Starter Mansion and Suburban Bay Area Estate

Location:
Waxhaw, N.C. and Alamo, Calif.
Price:
$1.208 million and $6.3 million
Size:
7,650 square feet and 10,000+ square feet

Lucratively compensated Golden State Warrior Stephen “Steph” Curry, in the second year of a five-year contract guaranteed to pay out a total of more than $200 million, has sold his starter mansion in suburban Charlotte, N.C., for $1.208 million as well as a larger and more expensive mansion in California’s well-to-do Bay Area suburb of Alamo that went $6.3 million.

The sale price of the North Carolina property is a bit more than its final asking price of $1.19 million but it’s substantially less than the overly optimistic original price of $1.55 million and a small but notable amount below the $1.275 million the three-time NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star paid for the property in 2011. Accented with rusticated stone against brown bricks and topped by a many-gabled roof with a handful of sharply pointy finials, the imposing, European manor house-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms in 7,650 square feet over four levels.

A horseshoe driveway and a humble, pint-sized porch gives way to a grand, double-height foyer that is superseded in its voluminous ability to impress guests by an even more grandiosely proportioned combination living and dining room that features chunky, rough-hewn wood beams across the ceiling and a stone fireplace at each end of the cavernous space. A minstrel’s gallery-style lounge overlooks the living/dining room and the chef-accommodating eat-in kitchen is fitted with elaborately carved wood cabinets, up-to-date name-brand appliances and a gigantic, granite-topped center island under a pair of delicate, bowl-shaped crystal chandeliers.

The sprawling, second-level master suite encompasses a huge bedroom with coffered ceiling and French doors to a private terrace plus a paneled office with a wet bar, a fitted walk-in closet and a spacious, generically lavish bathroom kitted out with a jetted tub for two and an over-sized multi-head shower. The top level contains a library loft, a movie theater with beverage bar and three en suite guest bedrooms while the extensive, partly subterranean basement offers a tile-floored games room with at least three, wall-mounted flat-screen TVs, a granite-topped wet bar and a wine cellar. Stone terraces outside the master suite and living/dining room lead down to a flat, grassy and foliage privatized yard.

Just weeks before Curry shed his former North Carolina starter mansion at a small loss, he surreptitiously sold his substantially larger mansion in the Bay Area’s Alamo suburb in a more profitable, off-market deal valued at $6.3 million. Hidden down a semi-private gated lane with four other similarly sized homes where it presides over more than 1.5 landscaped acres, the more-than 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and ten-bathroom traditional was picked by the point guard not quite three years ago for $5.775 million.

listing photos (Waxhaw): Vision Group Realty (via Zillow); aerial image (Alamo): Google

    Lucratively compensated Golden State Warrior Stephen "Steph" Curry, in the second year of a five-year contract guaranteed to pay out a total of more than $200 million, has sold his starter mansion in suburban Charlotte, N.C., for $1.208 million as well as a larger and more expensive mansion in California's well-to-do Bay Area suburb of [...]

