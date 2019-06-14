Simon Helberg Upgrades to Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

Simon Helberg has marked the end of his long, lucrative run as one of the high-paid co-stars of the spectacularly popular megahit sitcom “Big Bang Theory” with the just shy of $6.9 million acquisition of a conscientiously restored and updated, early 1930s Spanish Colonial residence in one of the more coveted neighborhoods in L.A.’s Los Feliz area. Privately positioned well above the pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac and obscured in a tangled variety of trees and shrubbery on more than half of an acre, the just over 4,000 square foot two-story residence sits atop a two-car garage and offers five bedrooms, one of them a main floor staff suite, and a total of 5.5 bathrooms, some with arresting, design-forward tile treatments. A poolside guesthouse with bathroom adds flexible living and entertaining space.

It’s a considerable flight of colorfully tiled steps from the motor court to a carved wood front door that opens to a bi-level foyer. The light-filled living room features a simple, minimalist fireplace and a vintage wrought iron chandelier hung from a ceiling punctuated with dark wood beams. An asymmetrical, glass and brass contemporary chandelier lights the ample dining room that flows easily into a roomy, high-end kitchen fitted with bespoke forest green Shaker-style cabinetry, premium-grade designer appliances and a large island topped by an extra-thick slab of wood. French doors in the adjoining breakfast area lead to an al fresco dining terrace with a fireplace integrated into a complete outdoor kitchen with built in grilling area. In addition to the various patios and balconies that surround the house, the exceptionally private and recently rehabbed grounds include a newly resurfaced swimming pool and spa, a thick sweep of fresh sod and, nestled into a secluded corner, an open-air pavilion and koi pond.

Owned from 1999 to 2005 by Vince Vaughn, the property was listed with Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty while Helberg was represented by Elisa G. Ritt at Compass.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time Helberg and his wife, actress and producer Jocelyn Towne, have bought a home in Los Angeles with a Hollywood pedigree. In the fall of 2011 they paid Tinseltown bad boy Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Brooke Mueller $2.9 million for a 1920s Mediterranean Revival villa in the low-key but high-cost foothills below Griffith Park Observatory. The couple also maintains a 6.5-acre spread in Carpinteria, Calif., anchored by an early 20th century Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence surrounded by ancient oak trees, manicured lawns and a full range of equestrian facilities that they bought a couple of years ago for about $5.15 million.