‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Seeks Sale of Laurel Canyon Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Silvio Horta, 2007 Emmy nominated creator, writer and executive producer of the syndicated sitcom “Ugly Betty,” has his West Hollywood, Calif., home up for sale at $3.85 million. Currently at work with superstar Mary J. Blige on a musical dramedy called “Move,” Horta has owned the property since the spring of 2007, when he picked it up for $2.395 million, and this is not the first time he’s recently tried to sell the updated 1924 Spanish villa. In late 2016 the 4,148-square-foot home was floated as a whisper listing at $5 million and in 2017 the three- and potentially four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom home was briefly available on the open market at a tetch under $4.5 million.

Just above Sunset Boulevard near the southern mouth of Laurel Canyon and outfitted with whole-house speaker system and a comprehensive, camera-equipped security apparatus, the two-story residence is prominently perched high above the street atop a vine-encrusted wall and a dense, carefully clipped hedgerow. It’s a long slog up from the street, past a lower level entertainment patio to the elevated front door that opens directly into a skylight-topped living room that features a vintage tile fireplace and dark hardwood floors that run into the adjacent formal dining room. With a small breakfast area and a long work island down its center, the kitchen features gleaming white solid surface countertops on gutsy, cobalt blue Shaker-style cabinets.

A plushly turned out den/media lounge with a louche 1970s vibe along with an en suite guest bedroom with terrace access and roomy master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom complete the main floor while the lower level has an outside entrance and contains an en suite guest bedroom, kitchenette and black-walled projection system screening room appointed with fur throw pillows on chunky leather sofas.

French doors in the den/media lounge open to a courtyard patio under the slatted shade of a roof-mounted trellis and the compact, dexterously terraced backyard incorporates a sunbathing deck just above a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa. A detached structure houses a small, mirror-walled gym plus a two-car garage accessible by way of a slender alleyway carved into the hillside behind the house.

Horta owns a couple of perfectly ordinary homes in the Kendale Lakes suburb of Miami, Fla., and he once owned a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood he bought for a bit more than $1.78 million in 2008, when production for “Ugly Betty” was moved amid much brouhaha to New York from Los Angeles, and sold in 2013 for not quite $1.85 million

listing photos: Coldwell Banker