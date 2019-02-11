×
Shonda Rhimes Slashes Price on Celeb-Pedigreed Hancock Park Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$8.995 million
Size:
8,298 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half bathrooms

After four months on the market with a too optimistic price tag just shy of $10 million, Shonda Rhimes has drastically dropped the asking price for one of her four multimillion dollar properties in L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park to just under $9 million. The primetime workplace drama specialist, now producingfor Netflix, purchased the dapper 1920s mansion in 2010 for $5.6 million from Beck. With 8,298 square feet, the arguably plain yet unquestionably imposing, taupe-colored residence presides over a prestigious corner on a plum street behind secured gates and tangle of trees and shrubbery with six bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms.

A variety of elegantly proportioned living and entertaining spaces include a grand foyer with harlequin-stenciled hardwood floors, a formal living room with fireplace and a more intimate adjoining study with another fireplace and French doors to a sun dappled terrace. The formal dining room comfortably seats at least eight, there are three sets of French doors to the yard in a music lounge and a gigantic great room holds a family room with fireplace and a spacious, high-end kitchen arranged around a T-shaped island. Most of the five guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the master suite is replete with a roomy bedroom/sitting with in-ceiling speakers and a wide-screen projection television system plus a private study, two fitted walk-in closets and two bathrooms. At least six sets of French doors open the mansion’s main floor to a faux-grassed courtyard overlooked by a series of second floor Juliet balconies. An upper terrace hosts a lap-lane swimming pool next to a light-filled cabana with a wet bar under a beamed and vaulted ceiling.

The thrice Emmy nominated “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer, who splashed out $11.75 million late last year for a classy two-bedroom penthouse ringed by planted terraces on New York City’s Park Avenue, has concentrated her Los Angeles real estate energies for nearly the last decade in and around the historic Hancock Park area. In addition to the house she no longer wants, her portfolio still includes: a handsome Spanish Colonial duplex bought in 2007 for $1.66 million; a traditional English Country residence snapped up in 2017 for a smidgen under $4.6 million; and a 1920s Elmer Grey-designed Italianate villa once owned by Patricia Heaton, purchased by Rhimes in early 2014 for $8.8 million and subsequently given a thorough restoration by architect Bill Baldwin and a decorative do-over by celebrated designer Michael S. Smith before it was photographed for the glossy pages of Architectural Digest’s February (2019) issue.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

