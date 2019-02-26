Shane Smith Sells New York City Duplex Loft

Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith, now the millennial-focused, multi-billion dollar media empire’s billionaire Executive Chairman after he resigned his longtime post as CEO last year, has sold his comfortably posh residence in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood for $5.35 million. The sale price, first revealed in the New York Post, represents a not insubstantial half of a million dollar discount off the $5.85 million asking price but is still nearly twice the $2.975 million he and budding short film director Tamyka Smith paid for the two units that comprise the two-story loft-style co-op they scooped up in two transactions, the first in 2009 and the second in 2012. The now seamlessly combined units together measure about 3,200 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Featuring classic loft-style details such as exposed brick walls and rough-hewn exposed wood ceiling beams and support columns, the sprawling, open-plan living spaces stretch out to almost sixty feet in length and include a sunny and spacious lounge with four enormous south-facing windows. A dedicated dining space is in convenient proximity to a stylish high-end kitchen arranged around a huge island with stainless steel countertop and, at the windowless heart of the main floor, a den area has a wedge of built-in bookshelves tucked underneath an open staircase. Three guest bedrooms are lined up at the northern end of the apartment, one quite small and the largest with an en suite bathroom, while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor. At one end of the long and slender suite a small, separate office has built-in desk space and, at the other, a two-person soaking tub sits fully exposed in a corner of the bedroom. In between, there is a walk-in closet and a compartmentalized bathroom with floors, walls and ceilings sheathed entirely in glossy black and white tiles.

The Smiths more or less permanently moved from New York City to Los Angeles sometime after the fall of 2015 when they plunked down a publicity generating $23 million for a historic, Hollywood pedigreed fixer-upper estate on the Santa Monica side of Rustic Canyon that had long been owned by film director Henry Jaglom and actress/writer Victoria Foyt and, after a deluxe do-over, was featured in The Wall Street Journal. Not quite three years ago the couple added to their West Coast holdings with the $3.825 million purchase of an organic-modern residence tucked in the leafy, secluded and sought after Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades that, after it was set out for rent in 2017 at $17,500 per month, came up for sale earlier this month at just under $4.5 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran