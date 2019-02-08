×
Vice Media’s Shane Smith Lists in Los Angeles, Sells in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif. / New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$4.495 million / $5.85 million
Size:
2,615 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms / 3,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Canadian gonzo journalist turned alt-media tycoon Shane Smith, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the millennially focused Vice Media empire, has listed the smaller of his two multi-million dollar homes in the laid-back Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades, Calif., with a $4.495 million asking price and appears to have landed a buyer for his downtown New York City residence that came up for sale last year at $5.85 million.

The newly minted and audaciously bearded billionaire purchased the Rustic Canyon contemporary almost three years ago for $3.825 million. The property came up for rent in 2017 at $17,500 per month and the price was dropped to $15,500 per month before it was taken off the rental market just after the first of the year. Mostly out of view from the street behind a towering hedge that surrounds a front yard swimming pool and described in marketing materials as a “rustic-ranch” that makes use of “natural and organic elements throughout,” the two-story glass, concrete and wood pavilion packs in five bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 2,600 square feet.

Rather than swing open, the front door unconventionally slides open to a long and slender combination living and dining room with charcoal-colored stone floor tiles, an austere white brick fireplace, a pitched ceiling and a combination of floor-to-ceiling and clerestory windows that fill the room with ambient light. Seemingly unchanged during Smith’s ownership, the kitchen has sand-colored countertops on simple, dark brown cabinetry, up-to-date stainless steel appliances and a huge window over the sink that tips thrillingly out over the yard. At least one main floor bedroom opens to a quiet terrace while the second floor master suite evokes the playful spirit of a tree house with gigantic windows that look out into a leafy tangle of surrounding treetops.

Smith and his wife, budding short film director Tamyka Smith, have long owned a cooperative apartment in downtown Manhattan’s swanky Tribeca neighborhood that they scooped up in two transactions, the first in 2009 and the second about three years later, that totaled $2.975 million. The now combined units, which together measure roughly 3,200 square feet, were put up for sale last fall at $5.85 million and online resources indicate the four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom duplex is in contract to be sold to an unknown buyer for an unknown amount.

A key-lock elevator opens directly into a sprawling, open-plan living and entertaining area that is more than 30-feet wide and nearly 60-feet long with designated living and dining spaces plus a cozy TV lounge and a cook-friendly kitchen finished with a chic and practical mix of stainless steel and black granite countertops. Three guest bedrooms are clustered at the rear of the apartment, one is barely larger than a prison cell and the largest includes a closet-lined dressing corridor plus an en suite bathroom, while the master suite privately occupies the entire upper floor and comprises a dedicated office, a walk-in closet, a soaking tub cavalierly set at an angle in an open corner of the bedroom and a bifurcated bathroom with walls sheathed floor-to-ceiling in distinctive, fan-shaped black and white tiles.

The Smiths relocated from New York to Los Angeles sometime after the fall of 2015 when they paid a gasp-worthy $23 million for an elegant if down-on-her-heels 3.5-acre, 1930s Spanish Colonial estate on the Santa Monica side of Rustic Canyon that previously belonged to film director Henry Jaglom and actress/writer Victoria Foyt. In the fall of 2016, after a fairly quick but comprehensive refurbishment that included replacing the plumbing and electrical systems, the Smiths let The Wall Street Journal in for a peek and poke around that revealed the lavishly appointed main residence includes an “onyx-walled speakeasy bar” secreted behind a trick door and incorporates a snazzy and no doubt profoundly expensive selection of “handblown glass chandeliers from Venice,” “antique Persian rugs and various vintage French and Italian furnishings.”

exterior image (New York City) Christopher Bride for Property Shark
listing photos: The Agency (Pacific Palisades); Corcoran (New York City)

