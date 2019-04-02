×

YouTuber Shane Dawson Sheds Studio City Home

Shane Dawson Sells Los Angeles Home
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$1.699 million
Size:
2,264 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Having moved to a more substantial suburban spread in the rugged mountains outside of Calabasas, Calif., YouTube superstar Shane Dawson has put his former home in the upscale foothills above L.A.’s Studio City up for grabs at $1.7 million. Curiously, the asking price is slightly below the $1.71 million the conspiracy-spouting vlogger, musician and two-time New York Times best-selling author paid for the property just over three years ago. Hidden behind gates at the end of a long, down-sloped driveway and perched on a high plateau notched into a precipitous hillside, the 1950s Spanish bungalow-meets-vaguely Bauhaus villa has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in close to 2,300 square feet.

It’s a considerable distance to the front porch from the compact motor court and two-car detached garage across a wide, Saltillo-tiled terrace alongside a recently renovated swimming pool and spa. The combination foyer/living room features a corner fireplace accented with Spanish tiles, and a vast wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling picture windows frame cinematic, city lights vistas that stretch clear across the San Fernando Valley. A separate dining room is filled with natural light through two skylights in the vaulted ceiling and a recently overhauled galley kitchen opens to a breakfast area with convenient French-door access to the pool. Flanked by two en suite guest bedrooms, a lounge area that adjoins the living room has a corkscrew staircase that winds up to a tree-house-like master bedroom that offers a corner fireplace, tiled bathroom and bird’s-eye valley views.

The openly bisexual internet sensation — one of the first to catapult to internet fame and fortune with an astonishing 21 million subscribers to his YouTube channel “shane” — and his newly affianced boyfriend, enormously popular vlogger Ryland Adams, upsized in late 2018 to an almost 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Spanish-inspired contemporary tucked into the semi-rural mountains outside Calabasas that sold for a smidgen less than $3 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

 

 

