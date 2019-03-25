Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of Oceanfront Compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island

Few movie stars maintain a property portfolio as thick and robust as Sandra Bullock who seeks to somewhat lighten her considerable real estate load, putting a two-residence, multi-acre oceanfront compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island up for sale at $6.5 million. About 20 minutes drive outside downtown Savannah at the northern end of the scenic, low-lying barrier island, the approximately 2.75-acre spread is comprised of nine contiguous parcels with more than 200-feet of beach frontage and offers a total of seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms divided between two separate and self-contained residences. Tax records indicate the “Gravity” and “Ocean’s Eight” star acquired the various properties in a series of transactions between June 2001 and March 2002 for a total of more than $4.5 million. The larger residence measures 3,360 square feet, the smaller 2,848 square feet and both are furnished in a relaxed, beachy style that features scads of matchstick window shades and a truckload of white slipcovered and carefully distressed furnishings accented with nautical trinkets, vintage baskets and a variety of bamboo this and thats. Both houses, which have been offered in the past as high-end short-term vacation rentals, are being sold fully furnished.

The four-bedroom main house offers an airy, double-height living room with a fireplace and a spacious adjoining dining area that is open over a raised snack bar to an updated, casually upscale kitchen with butcher block countertops. On its lower level the house has a fairly rudimentary home gym and a roomy recreation room with ping-pong and air hockey tables and, flanked by screened porches for bug-free al fresco dining and hammock napping, a deep veranda outside the living and dining room overlooks a pill-shaped swimming pool set into a deep and grassy yard that stretches out toward the dunes. A boardwalk across the dunes provides private and secure beach access.

Well maintained if a bit less updated than the main house, the three-bedroom guesthouse has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with fireplace as well as a ground floor family/games room that spills out to a small terrace amid scrubby landscaping. A rooftop crow’s nest allows for wrap around beach and ocean views.

The Oscar winning leading lady and producer, last seen on the silver screen in 2018’s post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” sold a 3,100 square foot California contemporary just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip last year for a bit more than $2.9 million — she bought it in 2011 for almost $1.5 million — but she still owns more than a dozen residential properties across the country, including at least half of a dozen houses in and around Austin, Texas. Bullock’s primary residence has long been an illustrious Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., she snatched up in 2011 for almost $16.2 million but she also maintains two units at the celeb-stacked Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood plus a log cabin-style home with a staggering view of the Grand Tetons just outside Jackson Hole, Wyo., a townhouse in New York City’s Soho neighborhood and an ornate gingerbread Victorian mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty