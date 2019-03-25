×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of Oceanfront Compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
SandraBullock_GAs2
SandraBullock_GAs3
SandraBullock_GAs4
SandraBullock_GAs5
View Gallery 22 Images
Location:
Tybee Island, Ga.
Price:
$6.5 million
Size:
Two houses on about 2.75 acres with total of 7 bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms

Few movie stars maintain a property portfolio as thick and robust as Sandra Bullock who seeks to somewhat lighten her considerable real estate load, putting a two-residence, multi-acre oceanfront compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island up for sale at $6.5 million. About 20 minutes drive outside downtown Savannah at the northern end of the scenic, low-lying barrier island, the approximately 2.75-acre spread is comprised of nine contiguous parcels with more than 200-feet of beach frontage and offers a total of seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms divided between two separate and self-contained residences. Tax records indicate the “Gravity” and “Ocean’s Eight” star acquired the various properties in a series of transactions between June 2001 and March 2002 for a total of more than $4.5 million. The larger residence measures 3,360 square feet, the smaller 2,848 square feet and both are furnished in a relaxed, beachy style that features scads of matchstick window shades and a truckload of white slipcovered and carefully distressed furnishings accented with nautical trinkets, vintage baskets and a variety of bamboo this and thats. Both houses, which have been offered in the past as high-end short-term vacation rentals, are being sold fully furnished.

More Dirt

The four-bedroom main house offers an airy, double-height living room with a fireplace and a spacious adjoining dining area that is open over a raised snack bar to an updated, casually upscale kitchen with butcher block countertops. On its lower level the house has a fairly rudimentary home gym and a roomy recreation room with ping-pong and air hockey tables and, flanked by screened porches for bug-free al fresco dining and hammock napping, a deep veranda outside the living and dining room overlooks a pill-shaped swimming pool set into a deep and grassy yard that stretches out toward the dunes. A boardwalk across the dunes provides private and secure beach access.

Well maintained if a bit less updated than the main house, the three-bedroom guesthouse has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with fireplace as well as a ground floor family/games room that spills out to a small terrace amid scrubby landscaping. A rooftop crow’s nest allows for wrap around beach and ocean views.

The Oscar winning leading lady and producer, last seen on the silver screen in 2018’s post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” sold a 3,100 square foot California contemporary just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip last year for a bit more than $2.9 million — she bought it in 2011 for almost $1.5 million — but she still owns more than a dozen residential properties across the country, including at least half of a dozen houses in and around Austin, Texas. Bullock’s primary residence has long been an illustrious Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., she snatched up in 2011 for almost $16.2 million but she also maintains two units at the celeb-stacked Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood plus a log cabin-style home with a staggering view of the Grand Tetons just outside Jackson Hole, Wyo., a townhouse in New York City’s Soho neighborhood and an ornate gingerbread Victorian mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Dirt

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of Oceanfront Compound on Georgia's Tybee Island

    Few movie stars maintain a property portfolio as thick and robust as Sandra Bullock who seeks to somewhat lighten her considerable real estate load, putting a two-residence, multi-acre oceanfront compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island up for sale at $6.5 million. About 20 minutes drive outside downtown Savannah at the northern end of the scenic, low-lying [...]

  • Nate Berkus House

    Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent Sell Marta Kauffman’s Former Hancock Park Estate

    After just three months on the open market, designer/decorators and veteran TV personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, married co-hosts of TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” have sold a stately spread in the posh heart of L.A.’s historic and historically wealthy Hancock Park neighborhood for a smidgen less than $11.35 million. While an unattainably [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy House

    Melissa McCarthy Seeks Short-Term Tenant in Toluca Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

    A smartly maintained and updated, 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s affluent Toluca Lake community that is owned by deft comedy actress turned critically acclaimed leading lady Melissa McCarthy has popped up as a short-term furnished rental at $10,000 per month. The 2019 “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Oscar nominee, also nominated in 2012 for her scatologically [...]

  • Tracy Morgan House

    Tracy Morgan Loses Small Fortune on Former New Jersey Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

    After nearly a year on the market at steadily declining prices that started at nearly $2.25 million, Tracy Morgan has sold his former home in Cresskill, N.J., for $1.2 million. Unfortunately for the seriously irreverent “Last O.G.” star, the sale price is not just an astonishing 25% below than the not quite $1.6 million final [...]

  • Orlando Bloom House

    Orlando Bloom Lists Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

    Just about a month after he got engaged — in a helicopter on Valentines Day to pop music cynosure Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has not too surprisingly put his ultra-modern Beverly Hills, Calif., bachelor pad up for sale at $8.999 million. The “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise beau-hunk, who has [...]

  • Christie Brinkley Swaps New York Apartments

    Christie Brinkley Swaps Rented Condos in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word has slipped down the celebrity-property-gossip grapevine that Christie Brinkley and her pooch Chester have settled into a new and pricey rented apartment in New York City’s West Village that was last listed at $25,000 per month. Owned by a real estate investment concern and located on the higher floor of a swank, multi-building complex [...]

  • Krista Vernoff Lists Los Feliz Home

    'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Krista Vernoff Seeks Sale of Los Feliz Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh on the heels of inking a multiyear deal with ABC to create and develop new projects under their Trip the Light Prods. banner, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff and producing partner/husband Alexandre Schmitt, an accomplished music video and commercial producer, have listed their solar-powered home in a quiet corner of L.A.’s Los Feliz area [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad