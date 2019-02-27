×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Energy Drink Creator Russ Weiner Aims to Double His Money in Hermosa Beach

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russ Weiner Hermosa Beach Compound
RussWeiner_HB2
RussWeiner_HB3
RussWeiner_HB4
RussWeiner_HB5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Price:
$21 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,200 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Billionaire Rockstar energy drink creator and high-end real estate heavy hitter Russ Weiner hopes to more than double his money on a beachfront contemporary in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he purchased in 2013 for $10 million and now has on the market for an eye-popping $21 million. Prominently positioned on almost 40 feet of beach-facing frontage along a public pathway with off-street parking for four cars, the four-floor residence contains six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 6,200 square feet.

A bi-level great room with a fireplace, wet bar and ritzy white-marble tile floors also has a high-end kitchen fitted with imported cabinetry. A room-wide curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels peels back to a slender terrace close enough to the beachside walkway to chat with passersby without getting up from a padded chaise lounge. A giant basement holds three bedrooms and a den with kitchenette plus a sumptuous, state-of-the-art home theater with 3D projector. A penthouse level en suite bedroom/gym gives way to a roof terrace with an outdoor fireplace and hot tub. The master bedroom, which spills out to a large terrace, has a 90-inch TV mounted above a fireplace in the sitting area. The spa-style master bathroom is kitted out with a dry sauna, steam shower and jetted tub next to a dreamy, duotone mural of jellyfish.

Like many multi-billionaires, Weiner maintains a handful of ostentatious homes on both the East and West coasts. In South Florida, his holdings include an oceanfront mansion in Delray Beach he snatched up in 2009 for $11.6 million and a bayfront spread along one of Miami Beach’s toniest roads he nabbed in 2016 for nearly $20 million. In Los Angeles, he owns an estate on Sunset Boulevard once owned by Madonna and currently for sale at $36 million after first coming to market about four years ago at $49 million.

listing photos: Chhabria Real Estate

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Dirt

  • Russ Weiner Aims to Double His

    Energy Drink Creator Russ Weiner Aims to Double His Money in Hermosa Beach

    Billionaire Rockstar energy drink creator and high-end real estate heavy hitter Russ Weiner hopes to more than double his money on a beachfront contemporary in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he purchased in 2013 for $10 million and now has on the market for an eye-popping $21 million. Prominently positioned on almost 40 feet of beach-facing frontage [...]

  • Travis Barker of Blink 182 Puts

    Blink 182's Travis Barker Seeks Calabasas Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two years ago, rock star Travis Barker shelled out just over $2.8 million for a luxury residence in an affluent, guard-gated Calabasas, Calif., community that, after a partial, mostly cosmetic, refurbishment, has come available as a high-end rental at $27,500 per month. Occupying a corner property on more than one-third of an acre [...]

  • Karamo Brown Buys Woodland Hills House

    'Queer Eye's' Karamo Brown Picks Up Woodland Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown, whose showbiz break came in 2004 on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” and, at 38 years old, will soon publish a memoir, has put down some suburban real estate roots in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley with the not quite $1.25 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed residence in an [...]

  • Tom Sandoval House

    'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Settle Down in the San Fernando Valley

    West Hollywood bartenders turned veteran Bravolebrities Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have wisely saved their reality TV pennies and shelled out $2.075 million for a newly built, family sized modern farmhouse-style residence in the largely unheralded but increasingly expensive Valley Village area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. With five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,453 [...]

  • Shane Smith House

    Shane Smith Sells New York City Duplex Loft

    Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith, now the millennial-focused, multi-billion dollar media empire’s billionaire Executive Chairman after he resigned his longtime post as CEO last year, has sold his comfortably posh residence in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood for $5.35 million. The sale price, first revealed in the New York Post, represents a not insubstantial half [...]

  • Liam Payne House

    One Direction’s Liam Payne Re-Lists Secluded Calabasas Estate With $1 Million Discount

    Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has chopped the asking price of a sprawling compound tucked into the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., by an eye catching $1 million, bringing the price down from i$14 million to just a hair under $13 million. Previously involved with singer and former “X Factor” judge Cheryl [...]

  • Carrie Underwood House

    Carrie Underwood Lists Former Mansion Outside Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop country music queen Carrie Underwood has listed her lavishly appointed mansion in a guard-gated golf course development in the affluent suburban community of Brentwood, Tenn., about 20 miles south of downtown Nashville, for $1.45 million. The seven-time Grammy winning fourth season “American Idol” winner isn’t seeking much profit on the property she bought for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad