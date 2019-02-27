Energy Drink Creator Russ Weiner Aims to Double His Money in Hermosa Beach

Billionaire Rockstar energy drink creator and high-end real estate heavy hitter Russ Weiner hopes to more than double his money on a beachfront contemporary in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he purchased in 2013 for $10 million and now has on the market for an eye-popping $21 million. Prominently positioned on almost 40 feet of beach-facing frontage along a public pathway with off-street parking for four cars, the four-floor residence contains six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 6,200 square feet.

A bi-level great room with a fireplace, wet bar and ritzy white-marble tile floors also has a high-end kitchen fitted with imported cabinetry. A room-wide curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels peels back to a slender terrace close enough to the beachside walkway to chat with passersby without getting up from a padded chaise lounge. A giant basement holds three bedrooms and a den with kitchenette plus a sumptuous, state-of-the-art home theater with 3D projector. A penthouse level en suite bedroom/gym gives way to a roof terrace with an outdoor fireplace and hot tub. The master bedroom, which spills out to a large terrace, has a 90-inch TV mounted above a fireplace in the sitting area. The spa-style master bathroom is kitted out with a dry sauna, steam shower and jetted tub next to a dreamy, duotone mural of jellyfish.

Like many multi-billionaires, Weiner maintains a handful of ostentatious homes on both the East and West coasts. In South Florida, his holdings include an oceanfront mansion in Delray Beach he snatched up in 2009 for $11.6 million and a bayfront spread along one of Miami Beach’s toniest roads he nabbed in 2016 for nearly $20 million. In Los Angeles, he owns an estate on Sunset Boulevard once owned by Madonna and currently for sale at $36 million after first coming to market about four years ago at $49 million.

listing photos: Chhabria Real Estate