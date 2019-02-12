×
Energy Drink Tycoon Russ Weiner Price-Chops Pedigreed Beverly Hills Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$36 million
Size:
Total of about 12,000 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 10 full and 4 half bathrooms

Rockstar energy drink tycoon and die-hard real estate player Russ Weiner (Forbes estimates his net worth at roughly $4.5 billion) has sliced a downright Herculean $4 million off the asking price of a celeb-pedigreed Beverly Hills estate — on and off the market for nearly two years at a variety of prices that soared as optimistically high as $49 million — now priced at $36 million. Sela Ward sold the property in 2003 for $12 million to Madonna, who held on to it for a decade before selling it for $19.5 million to an investor who lost a small fortune when Weiner nabbed it in 2015 for $19 million. Weiner, whose father is polemical right-wing radio host Michael Savage, gave the modern-minded French Country mansion a cosmetic refurbishment but, so the scuttlebutt goes, never moved in, instead renting it out to a few deep-pocketed short-term tenants said to include Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

With a total of eight bedrooms and 10 full and four half bathrooms in more than 12,000 square feet divided between a lavishly appointed main house and two self-contained guesthouses, the estate’s many A-list amenities include an entertainment lounge with professional bar, dedicated staff quarters, a 15-seat theater and a chef-accommodating kitchen with cabinet doors and drawers that can be opened by remote control. The groomed grounds offer quiet terraces, a great sweep of lawn, a lighted tennis court and a 60-foot-long, resort-worthy swimming pool.

Weiner is well known for his heavy-duty portfolio of extravagant homes on both coasts: In addition to a couple of opulent mansions in the illustrious Beverly Park enclave in Beverly Hills, he maintains a 6,000-square-foot beachfront residence in Hermosa Beach picked up in 2013 for $10 million. His eye-popping South Florida holdings include an oceanfront Delray Beach mansion, scooped up in 2009 for $11.6 million; and a more than 9,400-square-foot bayfront manse along one of Miami Beach’s most prestigious streets, acquired about 2.5 years ago for almost $20 million.

  • Vance Owen Bel Air Mansion

    Producer Vance Owen Upgrades to Bel Air Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though he produced one of 2018’s worst performing and universally excoriated films, the John Travolta-starring biopic flop “Gotti,” personal injury attorney and prolific B-movie producer Vance Owen has nonetheless upgraded his real estate circumstances from a celeb-pedigreed Sunset Strip contemporary to an almost $6.9 million Mediterranean-inspired villa in the rustic-luxe upper reaches of L.A.’s Bel [...]

  • Armie Hammer Buys Hancock Park Mansion

    Armie Hammer Slides Into Hancock Park Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    A quietly dignified residence on in Los Angeles’ historic and historically well-to-do Hancock Park neighborhood has been sold for a tetch more than $4.7 million to an anonymous trust, and two ear-the-ground tattletales, including ever-reliable real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, swear the new owners are “On the Basis of Sex” star Armie Hammer and actress/baked [...]

  • Shonda Rhimes House

    Shonda Rhimes Slashes Price on Celeb-Pedigreed Hancock Park Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    After four months on the market with a too optimistic price tag just shy of $10 million, Shonda Rhimes has drastically dropped the asking price for one of her four multimillion dollar properties in L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park to just under $9 million. The primetime workplace drama specialist, now producingfor Netflix, purchased the dapper 1920s [...]

  • Kevin Costner House

    Kevin Costner Seeks Short-Term Tenants for Rocky Mountain Compound

    It’s tough to imagine he needs the money or the headache of renters but Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning film and television actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have none-the-less made their comfortably posh Rocky Mountain compound just outside of Aspen, Colo., available as a short-term rental to deep-pocketed groups at a [...]

  • Shane Smith House

    Vice Media’s Shane Smith Lists in Los Angeles, Sells in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canadian gonzo journalist turned alt-media tycoon Shane Smith, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the millennially focused Vice Media empire, has listed the smaller of his two multi-million dollar homes in the laid-back Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades, Calif., with a $4.495 million asking price and appears to have landed a buyer for his downtown [...]

  • Jennifer Garner House

    Jennifer Garner Moves Into Dean Factor’s Former Pacific Palisades Mansion

    Cosmetics heir and entrepreneur Dean Factor, great-grandson of Max “The Father of Makeup” Factor and founder of Smashbox Cosmetics and Smashbox Studios — not to mention a cousin to infamous serial rapist Andrew Luster, listed a comfortably luxurious mansion in the expensively serene, Rustic Canyon area in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades late last year for $14.485 [...]

