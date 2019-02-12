Energy Drink Tycoon Russ Weiner Price-Chops Pedigreed Beverly Hills Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Rockstar energy drink tycoon and die-hard real estate player Russ Weiner (Forbes estimates his net worth at roughly $4.5 billion) has sliced a downright Herculean $4 million off the asking price of a celeb-pedigreed Beverly Hills estate — on and off the market for nearly two years at a variety of prices that soared as optimistically high as $49 million — now priced at $36 million. Sela Ward sold the property in 2003 for $12 million to Madonna, who held on to it for a decade before selling it for $19.5 million to an investor who lost a small fortune when Weiner nabbed it in 2015 for $19 million. Weiner, whose father is polemical right-wing radio host Michael Savage, gave the modern-minded French Country mansion a cosmetic refurbishment but, so the scuttlebutt goes, never moved in, instead renting it out to a few deep-pocketed short-term tenants said to include Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

With a total of eight bedrooms and 10 full and four half bathrooms in more than 12,000 square feet divided between a lavishly appointed main house and two self-contained guesthouses, the estate’s many A-list amenities include an entertainment lounge with professional bar, dedicated staff quarters, a 15-seat theater and a chef-accommodating kitchen with cabinet doors and drawers that can be opened by remote control. The groomed grounds offer quiet terraces, a great sweep of lawn, a lighted tennis court and a 60-foot-long, resort-worthy swimming pool.

Weiner is well known for his heavy-duty portfolio of extravagant homes on both coasts: In addition to a couple of opulent mansions in the illustrious Beverly Park enclave in Beverly Hills, he maintains a 6,000-square-foot beachfront residence in Hermosa Beach picked up in 2013 for $10 million. His eye-popping South Florida holdings include an oceanfront Delray Beach mansion, scooped up in 2009 for $11.6 million; and a more than 9,400-square-foot bayfront manse along one of Miami Beach’s most prestigious streets, acquired about 2.5 years ago for almost $20 million.

listing photos: The Agency