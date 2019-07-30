Is Bryan Cranston Buying a House Tied to the Disney Family?

A showbiz-pedigreed property in L.A.’s celeb-studded Toluca Lake community, once home to Walt Disney’s late nephew Roy E. Disney and now owned by the former Disney executive’s surviving wife, came up for sale about two months ago at almost $5 million. Listed with Jennifer Hughes at Bulldog Realtors, the lakefront property is now in escrow for an unknown amount — and unsubstantiated scuttlebutt on the celebrity real estate street has it that the next owner will be six-time Emmy winning “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston. Built in the mid-1930s and previously owned by Boris Karloff and Oscar-winning composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold, the humbly proportioned if hardly inexpensive Mediterranean contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a skosh less than 2,500 square feet.

Mature olive trees shade a walled courtyard entrance; the living room is dominated by a baronial, stone fireplace under a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling; and a separate dining room is informally open to an up-to-date kitchen with high-end appointments. There are two guest bedrooms plus a paneled office with dual built-in workstations on the main floor. The upper level, accessible via colorfully tile-accented stairs or elevator, is devoted to a master suite that comprises a cozy bedroom and separate study. Outside, a broad terrace with built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace overlooks a wee patch of grass, a plunge-sized swimming pool and a lakeside lounging deck with a small dock for a boat that can putter around the six-acre lake.

The two-time Tony Award winner and Oscar nominee, star of the children’s animated series “SuperMansion,” additionally owns an unpretentious Albuquerque, N.M., condo he bought more than a decade ago; a Beaver Cleaver-worthy Eyebrow Colonial in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks scooped up almost 20 years ago for close to $1.4 million; and a beachfront contemporary in Ventura, Calif., acquired about a dozen years ago for $2.5 million.