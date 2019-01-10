×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer Seeks Record Amount for Malibu Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
ronaldmeyer_mal2
ronaldmeyer_mal3
ronaldmeyer_mal4
ronaldmeyer_mal5
View Gallery 11 Images
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$125 million
Size:
13,693 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms plus two guesthouses

Shortly after it became public last year he and Kelly Chapman Meyer split up after more than 25 years of marriage, word slipped down the ultra high-end real estate gossip grapevine that showbiz potentate Ron Meyer was open to “entertaining offers” for a Malibu estate unofficially, albeit not quietly made available outside the Multiple Listing Service with a head-swimming $125 million price tag. Alas, with no offers, or at least none that were acceptable, Meyer has dumped the high-profile brokers who originally shopped the property and engaged the services of a third high-powered broker to officially list the manicured estate on the open market with a familiar but still eye-catching and publicity generating $125 million asking price.

Prominently perched on a high bluff above Malibu’s postcard perfect Paradise Cove, the just over three-acre spread, as noted by the Hollywood Reporter last year, was part of a decades long grudge match between Meyer and his former CAA partner Mike Ovitz who, shortly after Meyer announced his plan to leave CAA to run Universal Studios in 1995, purchased the plum property because he knew Meyer was keen to acquire it himself. Ovitz soon softened and sold the property to Meyer and stated in a talk at a 2016 event that he acted rashly and “Shouldn’t have done what I did.”

More Dirt

Designed for the Meyers in the late 1990s by late, great maverick architect Charles Gwathmey and once quite aptly described in The Wall Street Journal as “a temple of order, structure and discipline,” the hulking residence makes a monolithic, modern statement at the end of a long, picturesquely tree-lined driveway. There are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in more than 13,600-square-feet, per listing details, plus a couple of guesthouses. The architect’s website offers a few tantalizing photos of the house sometime not long after it was completed.

A vast entrance gallery surely impresses both famous friends and domestic staff with a sculptural floating staircase that curves up to private family quarters next to a towering wall of glass and the capacious combination living and dining room features a remarkable, convex double-height ceiling and clerestory-style windows that fill the space with natural light along with a minimalist fireplace and an enormous wall of glass that cinematically frames a wide-ranging view of the ocean and coastline. The private, chef accommodating kitchen is open to a family room that spills out to an elevated terrace above the pool; there is, of course, a professional grade home theater; and the master suite incorporates a two-story paneled library and gallery.

A slender path bisects a football field-sized stretch of water guzzling lawn at the front of the house and passes what marketing materials describe as a “spa house” on its way to lighted tennis court sequestered behind an immense hedgerow while the back of the house opens to a swimming pool and spa surrounded by another wide expanse of lawn that runs up to the bluff’s edge where, at the top of a zigzagged private stairway down to the beach, there’s a stainless steel soaking tub for warming the bones after a swim, surf or frolic in the almost always frigid Pacific Ocean.

Should Meyer get smacked with the Real Estate Lucky Stick and entice a spendthrift buyer to lay out anywhere near its unquestionably robust asking price, it would easily top the standing record for the most expensive single family home ever sold in Los Angeles County, a Richard Meier-designed architectural tour de force on Malibu’s world-famous Carbon Beach that natural gas baron Michael S. Smith acquired in early 2018 for $110 million from Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency

More Dirt

  • Ron Meyer House

    NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer Seeks Record Amount for Malibu Estate

    Shortly after it became public last year he and Kelly Chapman Meyer split up after more than 25 years of marriage, word slipped down the ultra high-end real estate gossip grapevine that showbiz potentate Ron Meyer was open to “entertaining offers” for a Malibu estate unofficially, albeit not quietly made available outside the Multiple Listing [...]

  • Craig Ferguson House

    Craig Ferguson Seeks Buyer for Bronson Canyon Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scotish standup comedian, actor, writer and former late-night chat show host Craig Ferguson, also the former host of nearly 500 episodes of “Celebrity Name Game,” seeks $6 million for his multi-structure compound in L.A.’s Bronson Canyon. The asking price is well above the $4.1 million the two-time Emmy winner and his wife, art dealer Megan [...]

  • Tyler Lepley Buys Sherman Oaks Home

    Tyler Lepley Lands Sherman Oaks Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tyler Lepley, one of the stars on the Tyler Perry-written, produced and directed primetime soap “The Haves and the Have Nots,” the first and most popular scripted series to air on the Oprah Winfrey Network, has splashed out almost $1.5 million for a newly rehabbed and generously expanded residence in an unsung section of Sherman [...]

  • Bobby Berk Buys Los Feliz Home

    'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk Nabs Los Feliz Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

    Texas-born and Missouri-bred interior designer and newly minted reality TV personality Bobby Berk has splashed out $1.4 million for a radically rebuilt, turn-key contemporary in the Franklin Hills area of Los Angeles between the Silver Lake and Los Feliz communities. One of the five endlessly energetic co-stars of the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” the thrice [...]

  • Cher Takes Loss on Beverly Hills

    Cher Takes Small Loss on Tudor Cottage in Beverly Hills Post Office Area

    A secluded, Tudor cottage tucked up into the mansion-sprinkled mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills was sold at a small loss by international superstar Cher for close to $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the septuagenarian showbiz legend sacrificed a smidgen more than $70,000 on the property she [...]

  • Danielle Fishel Buys Woodland Hills Home

    Danielle Fishel Buys Family-Sized Home in Woodland Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Girl Meets World” star Danielle Fishel — launched into tweenage celebrity some 25 years ago in the extensively syndicated ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” — and pop-culture art gallerist Jensen Karp are celebrating their late 2018 nuptials with the not quite $1.7 million purchase of a family-sized house in an unheralded but hardly inexpensive pocket [...]

  • John Krasinski House

    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Spend Big on Brooklyn Condo

    Showbiz power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been called out by the high-brow property gossips at The Wall Street Journal as the mysterious buyers who last year shelled out a mite more than $11 million for two-units that comprise a full floor at The Standish, the very same elegantly rehabbed apartment house in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad