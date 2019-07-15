×

Rihanna Seeks Renter for Hollywood Hills Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rihanna_HHr2
Rihanna_HHr3
Rihanna_HHr4
Rihanna_HHr5
View Gallery 17 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$35,000 per month
Size:
7,130 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathroomsR

Not having had any luck selling, Rihanna now seeks a well-heeled renter for a Hollywood Hills residence that is now available to rent at $35,000 per month, after it popped up for sale for late last year at almost $7.5 million.

The mono-monikered Barbadian pop superstar and international style icon, also a savvy beauty, fashion and fragrance mogul, purchased the property just over two years ago for $6.8 million. Alas, she understandably opted to reside elsewhere after, in the spring of 2018, an intruder disabled the security system and broke into the house. Rihanna was not in residence at the time, but the 26-year-old trespasser reportedly charged his phone, unpacked his bag and spent the night before he was apprehended and arrested. Set behind gates and mostly concealed behind a tall and thick wall of trees and foliage, the not quite half of an acre property has six bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms in just over 7,100 sq. ft. spread across a triple-story main house and a separate guesthouse atop a detached two-car garage.

More Dirt

Comfortable and relaxed but sophisticated with five-star finishes and strong twangs of glitzy glamour, the hybrid Craftsman meets Mediterranean villa is entered through a spacious foyer elegantly appointed with a geometric inlaid stone tile floor, Art Deco-inspired staircase railing and a shimmering pair of vintage brass chandeliers. There are ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and thick, unusually convex ceiling moldings and the latter with LED-backlit faux wood beams across the ceiling, while the bespoke, high-end cook’s kitchen features dark, interestingly textured cabinetry and striated grey stone countertops that waterfall over the end of a gigantic, T-shaped island. The kitchen is open to a family room and elsewhere in the house there’s a games/billiard room, a fully equipped fitness suite and a professional-grade movie theater with tiered seating in leather recliners.

The main house offers four en suite bedrooms for guests and/or family, one on the main floor and three more upstairs, along with a celeb-worthy master suite that comprises a bedroom with fireplace and Parisian-style steel-trimmed doors to a private, wrap-around balcony, a sitting room with open views over a forest of palm trees and a spa-style bathroom. Unconventionally positioned just above the motor court and right outside the front door, an infinity-edge raised spa spills over into an infinity-edge swimming pool alongside a broad, L-shaped dining and lounging terrace in the courtyard-like space between the main house and the garage/guesthouse. The listing is held by “Million Dollar Listing” cast members James Harris and David Parnes at the Agency.

The shape shifting entertainer, a nine-time Grammy winner and holder of six Guinness World Records, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, reportedly maintains a global portfolio of homes rumored to include a lavish, $22 million ocean-front villa in a swanky boutique resort enclave in her native Barbados. She’s also the unconfirmed owner of a roughly $9 million house in Central London’s St. Johns Wood neighborhood that’s next door to a similarly pricey home owned by Sir Paul McCartney. Riri’s other residential holdings in Los Angeles include a more than 2,000 sq. ft. condo in a plain-looking full-service luxury complex in Westwood she picked up in late 2016 for $925,000 as well as a much more grand, almost 3,600 sq. ft. condominium at the tony Century tower in Century City she scooped about five years ago for a bit under $5.5 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Dirt

  • Rihanna House

    Rihanna Seeks Renter for Hollywood Hills Villa

    Not having had any luck selling, Rihanna now seeks a well-heeled renter for a Hollywood Hills residence that is now available to rent at $35,000 per month, after it popped up for sale for late last year at almost $7.5 million. The mono-monikered Barbadian pop superstar and international style icon, also a savvy beauty, fashion [...]

  • Owen Van Natta House

    Ex-Facebook COO Owen Van Natta Dumps $10 Million on Santa Monica's Gold Coast

    Only a few dozen homes line Palisades Beach, the oceanfront strip of sand sometimes labeled the “American Riviera” or “Gold Coast” in reference to its bygone famous residents, many of them among the biggest stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. In the 1920s, when most Palisades Beach homes were built, Old Hollywood had just launched its [...]

  • Owlwood Holmby Hills

    Los Angeles' Legendary Owlwood Estate Seeks $115 Million

    For the third time in as many years, the massive — and massively idiosyncratic — Los Angeles estate known as Owlwood has popped up for sale. The current owner, much-beleaguered investment consortium Woodbridge Group, has been attempting to offload the celebrity-pedigreed property since 2017, when it was originally saddled with a rather ridiculous $180 million [...]

  • Will Gluck House

    Will Gluck Trims Price on Outpost Estates Contemporary

    Film and television hyphenate Will Gluck has re-listed his longtime home in the star-drenched Outpost Estates neighborhood in the historic foothills above Hollywood, Calif., with a new and reduced price just shy of $2.5 million. The writer, director and producer of the 2018 CGI-live action comedy-drama “Peter Rabbit,” which did more than $350 million in [...]

  • Holly Marie Combs House

    Holly Marie Combs Lists Horse Property in L.A.’s Bell Canyon

    An equestrian estate in the guard-gated suburban Los Angeles, Calif. enclave of Bell Canyon, long owned by veteran television actress Holly Marie Combs, has hit the market at $2.2 million. Combs, whose dozens of professional credits include long runs on “Picket Fences” and “Charmed,” and, most recently, Freeform’s cult favorite “Pretty Little Liars,” purchased the [...]

  • Peter Thiel House

    Peter Thiel Pays Bargain Price for Sunset Strip Modern Cottage

    Even billionaires enjoy shopping a good discount sale, as evidenced by Peter Thiel’s recent purchase of a contemporary L.A. cottage. The high-profile Silicon Valley tycoon — who was Facebook’s first outside investor and co-founded a slew of multibillion-dollar tech companies including PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund — paid a cool million under the $6 [...]

  • Bill Hader House

    Bill Hader Picks Up Pacific Palisades Contemporary Villa

    A clean-lined contemporary villa on a low-key but high-cost street in a quietly plum Pacific Palisades, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for about $4.2 million and word on the celebrity real estate street is the new owner is showbiz polymath and Emmy darling Bill Hader, winner of two of the 15 Emmys for which he’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad