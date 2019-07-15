Rihanna Seeks Renter for Hollywood Hills Villa

Not having had any luck selling, Rihanna now seeks a well-heeled renter for a Hollywood Hills residence that is now available to rent at $35,000 per month, after it popped up for sale for late last year at almost $7.5 million.

The mono-monikered Barbadian pop superstar and international style icon, also a savvy beauty, fashion and fragrance mogul, purchased the property just over two years ago for $6.8 million. Alas, she understandably opted to reside elsewhere after, in the spring of 2018, an intruder disabled the security system and broke into the house. Rihanna was not in residence at the time, but the 26-year-old trespasser reportedly charged his phone, unpacked his bag and spent the night before he was apprehended and arrested. Set behind gates and mostly concealed behind a tall and thick wall of trees and foliage, the not quite half of an acre property has six bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms in just over 7,100 sq. ft. spread across a triple-story main house and a separate guesthouse atop a detached two-car garage.

Comfortable and relaxed but sophisticated with five-star finishes and strong twangs of glitzy glamour, the hybrid Craftsman meets Mediterranean villa is entered through a spacious foyer elegantly appointed with a geometric inlaid stone tile floor, Art Deco-inspired staircase railing and a shimmering pair of vintage brass chandeliers. There are ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and thick, unusually convex ceiling moldings and the latter with LED-backlit faux wood beams across the ceiling, while the bespoke, high-end cook’s kitchen features dark, interestingly textured cabinetry and striated grey stone countertops that waterfall over the end of a gigantic, T-shaped island. The kitchen is open to a family room and elsewhere in the house there’s a games/billiard room, a fully equipped fitness suite and a professional-grade movie theater with tiered seating in leather recliners.

The main house offers four en suite bedrooms for guests and/or family, one on the main floor and three more upstairs, along with a celeb-worthy master suite that comprises a bedroom with fireplace and Parisian-style steel-trimmed doors to a private, wrap-around balcony, a sitting room with open views over a forest of palm trees and a spa-style bathroom. Unconventionally positioned just above the motor court and right outside the front door, an infinity-edge raised spa spills over into an infinity-edge swimming pool alongside a broad, L-shaped dining and lounging terrace in the courtyard-like space between the main house and the garage/guesthouse. The listing is held by “Million Dollar Listing” cast members James Harris and David Parnes at the Agency.

The shape shifting entertainer, a nine-time Grammy winner and holder of six Guinness World Records, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, reportedly maintains a global portfolio of homes rumored to include a lavish, $22 million ocean-front villa in a swanky boutique resort enclave in her native Barbados. She’s also the unconfirmed owner of a roughly $9 million house in Central London’s St. Johns Wood neighborhood that’s next door to a similarly pricey home owned by Sir Paul McCartney. Riri’s other residential holdings in Los Angeles include a more than 2,000 sq. ft. condo in a plain-looking full-service luxury complex in Westwood she picked up in late 2016 for $925,000 as well as a much more grand, almost 3,600 sq. ft. condominium at the tony Century tower in Century City she scooped about five years ago for a bit under $5.5 million.