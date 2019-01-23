×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Now Separated, Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova Seek Sale of Manhattan Townhouse

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
ocasek_porizkova_nyc2
ocasek_porizkova_nyc3
ocasek_porizkova_nyc4
ocasek_porizkova_nyc5
View Gallery 10 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$15.25 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,800 square feet, 4+ bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms

Almost a year after top-earning 1980s supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced, via social media, that she and veteran New Wave rock star Ric Ocasek of the Cars had “peacefully” split up a year earlier, following almost three decades of marriage, the erstwhile couple’s Manhattan home, a handsome townhouse on a pretty, tree-lined block in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, has come up for sale at $15.25 million. The former couple — he inducted last year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and she a Czech-born and Sweden-raised two-time Sports Illustrated cover model — stand to reap a fortune on the 23.5-foot-wide townhouse they acquired for $2.5 million a few months before their August 1989 marriage. Originally built in the mid-1800s, re-built in 1919 and subsequently extensively updated, the four-floor, elevator-equipped Federal-style residence offers four and potentially more bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in almost 5,800 square feet.

With funky, wall-to-wall cheetah-print carpeting, the grandiosely double-height living room stretches almost 35-feet-long with a massive, minimalist fireplace and a towering wall of windows that open to a south-facing garden. A mezzanine level family room and office area with built-in desk space overlooks the living room while the finished basement unsurprisingly houses a recording studio. Wrapped in cloying, hot pink-on-bubble-gum pink striped wallpaper with riotously floral carpeting, the master bedroom opens to a private terrace and shares the third floor with a spacious en suite guest bedroom. Two smaller bedrooms are joined on the uppermost level by a small, skylight-topped library/office along with an airy art studio under a vaulted glass ceiling.

Property records indicate the amicably split couple continue to co-own a nearly 5.5-acre country estate about 90 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, in beautifully bucolic Millbrook, N.Y., they bought in 1997 for $650,000.

listing photos and floor plan: Sotheby’s International Realty

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Music

  • Ric Ocasek House

    Now Separated, Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova Seek Sale of Manhattan Townhouse

    Almost a year after top-earning 1980s supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced, via social media, that she and veteran New Wave rock star Ric Ocasek of the Cars had “peacefully” split up a year earlier, following almost three decades of marriage, the erstwhile couple’s Manhattan home, a handsome townhouse on a pretty, tree-lined block in the Gramercy [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Companion Album to

    Alfonso Cuarón's New 'Roma' Album to Feature Beck, Patti Smith, El-P, T Bone Burnett

    Not to be outdone by Ariana Grande’s impending record news, filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has announced the track list and release date for his new album, which, coincidentally, is also due Feb. 8. He’s the curator of “Music Inspired by the Film Roma,” which was already teased by a Billie Eilish track, and is now revealed [...]

  • cats logo

    As 'Cats' Starts Production, Downtown Lands Admin Deal for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    Downtown Music Publishing has entered into a multi-year publishing administration deal with Faber Music, which represents the musical repertoire from “Cats,” the beloved and long-running Broadway sensation currently being turned into a feature film starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, among others. The Universal picture, directed by Tom Hooper, recently [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Beyond 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 2018 Was a Record Sync Year for Queen

    As “Bohemian Rhapsody” approaches a landmark $800 million at the global box office, another Queen milestone quietly took place in 2018. With appearances in nationwide campaigns for Amazon, Ram Trucks, Google, Peloton, Silk Almondmilk and many more, Queen’s music was licensed by more blue-chip brands than any other calendar year. And in the first few [...]

  • Erykah Badu Gets in Twitter Fight

    Erykah Badu Gets in Twitter Fight With ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Executive Producer

    Three days after making a widely criticized statement that she was “praying for” R. Kelly, Erykah Badu got into a Twitter spat with Dream Hampton, executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Lifetime docuseries that has rallied public outcry against the singer over longstanding sexual-misconduct accusations against him. It all began when a user named [...]

  • Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, Hip-Hop

    NATPE: Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, and Hip-Hop Shows into Latin America

    Kew Media Distribution has sold over 100 hours of programming to buyers in Latin America it announced at the ongoing NATPE programming market in Miami. Pay-TV platform operator DirecTV has bought a package from Kew that includes feature documentaries “Active Measures,” about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and “Divide and Conquer: The Story [...]

  • Jimi Hendrix sound check Monterey Pop

    Film Constellation Adds ‘Show Me the Picture’ to Berlin Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has added Alfred George Bailey’s feature documentary “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” to its Berlin market slate, ahead of the film’s SXSW premiere. Submarine Entertainment is handling distribution in North America. The film charts the life of American photographer James Joseph Marshall, whose work [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad