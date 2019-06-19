×
Rene Russo and Dan Gilroy Rent Out a Brentwood Home

By

Rene Russo and Dan Gilroy Rent Brentwood Home
Location:
Los Angeles Calif.
Price:
$19,500 per month
Size:
3,701 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

A well-maintained early 1990s contemporary hidden down a long, gated driveway along one of L.A.’s most exclusive streets, owned by actress Rene Russo and screenwriter husband Dan Gilroy, has come available as a fully furnished rental at $19,500 per month. Perched high amid dense and leafy treetops on just over an acre of wooded hillside in the swanky Brentwood Park neighborhood, the four-bedroom and four-bathroom residence offers treehouse-like seclusion and low-key luxury in just over 3,700 square feet with huge windows that frame panoramic canyon and mountain vistas.

A cavernous, loft-like combination living and dining room with fireplace is divided into two distinct areas by a low, built-in buffet under a wood-paneled ceiling with exposed support structure. The center-island kitchen has tan-colored ceramic tile countertops and a dining area lined in floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a wrap-around deck with open views. Three of the bedrooms have direct access outdoors and there’s a separate space adjoining the two-car garage suitable as a gym or home office.

The Oscar-nominated Gilroy and BAFTA-nominated Russo, who stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s gory, Gilroy-penned-and-directed supernatural art-world satire “Velvet Buzzsaw,” have owned the house since 1999, when property records show it traded for $2.4 million. The long-married pair additionally owns a neighboring property acquired in the mid-1990s for about $3.75 million, as well as an unassuming two-bedroom cottage in the Toluca Lake community Russo bought in the late 1970s.

 

    A well-maintained early 1990s contemporary hidden down a long, gated driveway along one of L.A.'s most exclusive streets, owned by actress Rene Russo and screenwriter husband Dan Gilroy, has come available as a fully furnished rental at $19,500 per month. Perched high amid dense and leafy treetops on just over an acre of wooded hillside [...]

