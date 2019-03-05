Reginald Hudlin Hangs New Price on Beverly Hills Villa

A contemporary villa in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of a Beverly Hills, long owned by prolific producer/-director Reginald Hudlin is now on the market at $11.5 million. The “Django Unchained” producer, who’s produced half of a dozen NAACP Image Awards telecasts and directed and who produced and directed the 2017 film biopic “Marshall,” has owned the property since at least the early 1990s and failed to sell it last year when it was briefly listed with a too- optimistic asking price of $14.75 million.

Perched privately at the end of a long, gated driveway atop a flat knoll of just over three-quarters of an acre directly below a controversial building site where, after much tussling with the civic powers that be, last year Canadian billionaire Francesco Aquilini was cleared to build a huge house, the glass-walled, 1950s pavilion contains five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in somewhere around 4,500 square feet, per tax records. It also sits directly below a controversial building site where, after much tussling with civic powers, Canadian billionaire Francesco Aquilini was cleared last year to build a huge house.

Theatrical, mirror-polished black marble floors extend from the double-height entrance gallery with its sculptural, curved staircase to adjoining living and dining rooms divided by and three-way fireplace sheathed in tiny stone tiles. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors open the sun-filled rooms to a lengthy, stone-paved terrace with a swimming pool that sits in the afternoon shade of mature trees. With a small breakfast area, the not especially spacious eat-in kitchen is organized and expensively tricked out with jet-black countertops and simple, snow-white cabinetry.

Guest and family bedrooms are located on the main floor; while the master suite sprawls across the entire second floor and, in addition to dual bathrooms, comprises a plush library/den that doubles as an intimate screening room with in-ceiling speakers and a hidden screen that drops out of the ceiling. The separate bedroom has a metal-trimmed fireplace and a wall of glass doors that lead to a wrap-around terrace with an over-the-treetops view of the Century City skyline.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland