Randy Travis Says ‘Amen’ to Condo in Nashville

Randy Travis Selling Nashville Condo
Location:
Nashville, Tenn.
Price:
$545,000
Size:
(approx.) 1,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Multiplatinum-selling country music mandarin Randy Travis, who rarely performs publicly after a 2013 illness and stroke, has sold a house-sized condominium in the upscale Belle Meade area of ​​Nashville for $545,000, just shy of its $550,000 asking price. The seven-time Grammy winner and 2016 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame acquired the top-floor condo in the spring of 2010 for exactly $500,000. Sprinkled throughout with musical instruments and memorabilia from Travis’ long and legendary career, the roughly 1,800-square-foot apartment has three average-sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A small entrance vestibule and long gallery leads to L-shaped open-plan living and entertaining area with pale wood floors, 12-foot ceilings and oversize windows behind bright-white plantation shutters. The cozily proportioned living area has a gas fireplace. The kitchen is in a dark brown, almost black cabinetry, light granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms, one furnished for Travis as a home office and both with humdrum tan wall-to-wall carpeting, share an up-to-date if otherwise ordinary bathroom. The master has its own bathroom, but with a soaking tub and separate shower. The condo includes a good-sized laundry room and two parking spots in a secured, underground garage.

The condo was listed with Leanne Vande Kamp and Anna Shea Vande Kamp at PARKS; the buyer was represented by Dorothy Curtis at Zeitlin Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Travis, whose autobiography is “Forever and Ever, Amen,” was released earlier this year, has long made his home near tiny Tioga, Texas, about 70 miles north of Dallas. The rural spread, called Chrysalis Ranch, has a nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion plus a variety of outbuildings and farm structures.

 

 

