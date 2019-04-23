Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott Buy Second L.A. Fixer-Upper (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan and Drew Scott, whose show “Property Brothers” is in its 13th season on HGTV, have shelled out $2.4 million for what marketing materials aptly describe as a “diamond in the rough” along a tree-lined street in the historic, elegant and increasingly pricey Windsor Square neighborhood just a few miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The brothers showed a deep-pocketed passion for the vintage fixer-upper, paying $200,000 over the $2.2 million asking price. Built in the early 1920s on a roughly quarter-acre parcel, the just over 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom and three-bathroom Mediterranean retains its original floor plan with a classic center-hall foyer flanked by graciously proportioned living and dining rooms. The kitchen is in need of a complete replacement; a sun porch opens to an unkempt backyard.

The brothers’ desire to acquire the down-on-its-heels house likely had something to do with the fact they already own an English Tudor-style cottage next door, which was acquired in the spring of 2017 for $2.3 million and quickly renovated and restored for Drew and his wife, Linda Phan. Presumably, the entrepreneurial home improvement and design tycoons will give the woefully outdated new place a similarly snazzy, soup-to-nuts makeover that’s likely to be featured on one of the many “Property Brothers” franchise programs on HGTV.

The property was listed with Jon Hamilton of Intero Real Estate and the Scott brothers were repped by Kennon Earl at Compass.

For at least the last few years, the 40-year-old Canadian twins have somewhat unconventionally shared a 5,000-square-foot, blandly Mediterranean-style house in Las Vegas, which they bought in 2011 for $400,000. They jazzed up the entire property, inside and out, in a signature overhaul that included the installation of a 12-foot-wide outdoor movie screen and was featured on the their “Property Brothers at Home” series in 2015.