TV Writer-Producer Peter Lenkov Flips Hidden Hills Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Peter Lenkov Flips Los Angeles Home
Location:
Hidden Hills, Calif.
Price:
$2.595 million
Size:
3,132 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Prolific Canadian TV writer-producer Peter Lenkov, responsible for three high-octane primetime television reboots — “Hawaii Five-0,” Magnum P.I.” and “MacGyver” — has flipped an unremarkable if hardly inexpensive home in the guard-gated Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs back on the market at just below $2.6 million after he scooped it up not even a year ago for a bit below $2.15 million. At the end of a long driveway on an elevated parcel of almost 1.25 acres, the single-story traditional has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a little more than 3,100 square feet.

The unconventionally shaped formal living room has a built-in media cabinet and corner fireplace, and a separate dining room looks out to the backyard through a bay window. The gourmet kitchen wraps itself around a doublewide island and adjoins a breakfast room with French doors to a shrubbery-shielded flagstone patio. The family room also has a fireplace and features French doors to a free-form brick terrace and a trellis-shaded dining patio with built-in barbeque area that overlooks a swimming pool. One of the two guest bedrooms has direct access to a compartmentalized hall bathroom; the master suite has extensive built-in storage and a dressing hall that leads to a white ceramic tiled bathroom with gaudy brass fixtures.

Tucked into the rolling foothills just north of Calabasas, Hidden Hills has long attracted peace- and privacy-seeking entertainment industry heavy hitters. Current homeowners in the tony enclave include newly minted 21-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her reality TV star older half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

Lenkov owns another, substantially larger farmhouse-inspired mansion in Hidden Hills that last changed hands in 2012 for $5.25 million. And in 2016, he splashed out $6.25 million for a three-bedroom contemporary on Malibu’s La Costa Beach.

listing photos: Wish Sotheby's International Realty

 

