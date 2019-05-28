×
Peter Casey Aims to Sell Toluca Lake Mansion

Location:
Toluca Lake, Calif.
Price:
$7.998 million
Size:
6,602 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Sitcom veteran Peter Casey, seven-time Emmy-winning writer and producer of a handful of iconic, long-running sitcoms including “The Jeffersons,” “Cheers” and “Frasier,” the latter of which he also co-created, has his Hollywood-pedigreed property in L.A.’s Toluca Lake community available for purchase at a smidgen under $8 million. Built on the site of a home once owned by W.C. Fields, the imposing but friendly and proudly traditional residence was custom built for Casey in the late 1990s by L.A.-based architect Thane Roberts. Fronted by an inviting, vine-draped porch and situated on almost 1.25 acres — according to Sotheby’s Intl. Realty listing agent Joy Denton, it’s the largest of the two dozen parcels that surround the pond-size lake — the residence has six bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in more than 6,300 square feet.

A double-height entrance gallery leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and music alcove, the latter with a cinematic view of the lake through a gently bowed expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows. Casey displays his trove of Emmys in the dark-paneled library; the high-end double-island kitchen incorporates a 600-bottle wine cellar; and the lodge-inspired family room is anchored by a massive, stacked stone fireplace under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling. A main floor guest wing includes an unusual and sensational circular sitting room while several guest bedrooms are clustered in a separate wing on the second floor away from a master suite that provides a fireplace along with dual bathrooms and dressing areas.

Conceived by esteemed landscape designer Pamela Burton, the lushly planted grounds include a variety of stone terraces and secluded patios that overlook the lake, thick carpets of lawn shaded by mature specimen trees and a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa with automatic cover. A broad, grass-and-stone stairway leads down to a waterside terrace with an outdoor fireplace and a private dock.

