Pete Wentz Falls Out of Encino and Into Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

After musician Pete Wentz quietly upsized his residential circumstances with the clandestine acquisition of a multimillion-dollar property in a guard-gated enclave high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, he’s hung a just shy of $2.4 million price on his former home in Encino.

The latter residence, a low-slung hacienda-style affair in the discreetly tony Amestoy Estates neighborhood that he picked up about five years ago for almost $2 million, is all but invisible behind a high wall and secured gates on close to half of an acre; it has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,100 square feet. An asymmetrically designed, stone tile fireplace anchors the formal living room that flows easily through a wide archway to a sprawling great room composed of an unusually large dining area, a cozy TV lounge with built-in media center and a roomy kitchen arranged around a large island with dark, carved-wood cabinets. Outside, a pergola-shaded dining patio overlooks a private, tree-ringed backyard with a saltwater swimming pool and sports court amid tropical landscaping. The property is jointly listed with Deedee Howard at The Agency and Thomas Atamian at Compass.

The occasional actor, who recently popped up in Nickelodeon’s teen musical “School of Rock” series and YouTube’s wacky, short-lived meta sitcom “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” decamped Encino with his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper for a Beverly Hills residence recently acquired for $5.5 million in an off-market deal. The seller: music industry executive and record producer Randy Spendlove. Available on a couple of occasions as a furnished rental at prices that ranged from $27,000 to, earlier this year, more than $36,000 per month, the just over 5,600-square-foot Santa Barbara-style Spanish villa has five guest bedrooms plus a master suite with an attached gym and an adjoining study. Several rooms, including the kitchen and family room, spill out through French doors to a huge flagstone terrace that surrounds an unconventionally shaped swimming pool next to an open-air cabana with a stone fireplace and built-in banquette seating.