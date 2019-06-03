×
Parker Posey Picks Up Pint-Sized Manhattan Penthouse

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$1.495 million
Size:
(approx.) 800 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

Parker Posey has set down some real estate roots in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood with the $1.495 million purchase of a petite, triplex penthouse atop a funky, asymmetrically balanced brown brick townhouse sandwiched between two much more staid, historic buildings.

With one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms in about 800 square feet, the co-operative-style unit — as noted by the NY Post, a walk-up, which means there’s a whole lot of thigh-busting and glute-firming grocery schlepping in Posey’s future — features old-fashioned parquet wood floors, and a sculptural corkscrew staircase and an eye-catching geometric brown brick fireplace reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Flooded with natural light though a huge, unusually angular skylight, the petite living room feels much larger due to a double-height ceiling, the south-facing dining room features a huge, half-moon window, and the remodeled kitchen is finished with black, honed granite counter tops and white subway tile back splashes, Arts and Crafts-style cherry wood cabinetry and the not-especially high-end appliances. Upstairs, there’s a small window and a huge skylight in the bedroom along with three closets, one of them a walk-in, a compact modern bathroom and an office/dressing room that overlooks the living room. The staircase winds up to a private rooftop deck compete with a storage closet and bar area with sink and refrigerator. The property was represented by Ann Cutbill Lenane at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

More Dirt

Posey has previously owned several other and also relatively modest if not exactly inexpensive downtown apartments. In 2008 she sold an eclectic, 1,100 square foot one-bedroom East Village co-op for just over $1.3 million — it’s now owned by Alexander Skarsgård, who acquired it in 2017 for $2.3 million — and in 2016 she got hit with the real estate lucky stick when she sold a one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit in an elegant apartment house on lower Fifth Avenue for $1.555 million, well above its $1.35 million asking price.

The 1995 “Party Girl” star, who since 2018 has portrayed a criminal psychopath on Netflix’s 2018 reboot of the 1960s sci-fi series “Lost in Space” and is set to star in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, “Bream Gives Me Hiccups,” based on his collection of stories of the same name, has also owned a bucolic, semi-remote getaway near Ghent, N.Y. since 2007 when she bought it for $650,000 from showbiz scion Tatum O’Neal.

