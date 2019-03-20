Recently Engaged Orlando Bloom Lists Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

Just about a month after he got engaged — in a helicopter on Valentines Day to pop music cynosure Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has not too surprisingly put his ultra-modern Beverly Hills, Calif., bachelor pad up for sale at $8.999 million. The “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise beau-hunk, who has maintained a fairly low professional profile the last couple of years but will co-star opposite Cara Delevingne in Amazon Video’s upcoming neo-noir fantasy web series “Carnival Row,” purchased the minimalist residence in the trendy and super-spendy Trousdale Estates area not quite two years ago for $7 million. The seller was renown Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés who acquired the property in 2011 for not quite $3.25 million and transformed the original and then perfectly ordinary, 1950s ranch-style residence into a luxuriously minimalist extravaganza reminiscent of a chic Miami Beach boutique hotel with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

A secured courtyard entry leads to the front door that rather unconventionally slides open to a wood-floored and glass walled combination foyer and living room furnished with little more than a huge sunken sitting area lined with deep-cushioned sofas. The adjoining dining space is open over a raised snack bar to a not especially spacious but smartly arranged and expertly tailored kitchen with stainless steel countertops on glossy, laminated white cabinetry. The kitchen is also open to an informal dining area and family room with a wall of glass that leads to the swimming pool.

More Dirt Christie Brinkley Swaps Rented Condos in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE) 'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Krista Vernoff Seeks Sale of Los Feliz Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Two of the three guest bedrooms are en suite and large enough to float a built-in bed and desk in the center of the room while the master suite, which opens to a lounging and dining deck with tree-framed skyline views, has extensive, custom-fitted closets and a bathroom where a daring, floor-to-ceiling glass slider in the shower/bathing area glides open to a petite private patio.

The dramatically lighted, courtyard-sized backyard was completely redone during Bloom’s brief ownership and the overhaul included the installation of a snazzy zero-edge swimming pool and spa surrounded by Ipe decking and the addition of an open fire pit on a white stucco shelf between long, built-in wooden benches.

Perry and Bloom, who met over an In-N-Out burger at a Golden Globes party in early 2016, may or may not purchase a new home together because certainly Perry has plenty of places in Los Angeles they can hole up in affianced and, later, marital bliss. Last month, after about 1.5 years on and off the market, she sold two side-by-side homes at the top of Runyon Canyon for $12.704 million to octogenarian restaurateur Mr. Chow and his new, substantially younger new wife. However, the property mad “American Idol” judge still owns two multi-million dollar homes in the same famously celebrity packed Beverly Hills enclave and she’s been in a years long battle to acquire the eight-acre, multi-structure Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary convent in Los Feliz she hopes to convert to a sprawling family compound.

Listing photos: The Oppenheim Group