‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Lists Fire Damaged Central Coast Ranch Property

Johnny Galecki has decided to cut ties with his longtime rural getaway near the tiny, decidedly un-celebrified ranch town of Santa Margarita, Calif., listing the scenic if unfortunately partly fire-torched property at $825,000. The “Big Bang Theory” star, who brought Juliette Lewis back as his on-air girlfriend in “The Conners,” the 2018 re-boot of the spectacularly flamed-out 2018 “Roseanne” re-boot, will likely endure a substantial loss on the property he purchased in 2011 for $1.2 million.

Tax records indicate the fairly remote spread, about four hours by car, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, had been anchored by an almost 3,600-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms that burned to the ground in a June 2017 wildfire that ripped through the rural area. The charred remnants of the residence have been razed and removed but an elaborately designed infinity edged swimming pool and spa with automatic cover remains in place but unfilled. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot barn-style workshop that contains a vast space for a tractor and/or an RV plus an approximately 1,000-square-foot unfinished two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with outside entrance. Several rustic outbuildings dot the property encompasses seven acres of vineyards — five with Cabernet vines and two with Zinfindel, a handful of fruit and nut trees, several picturesque ponds and a couple of water storage tanks along with a water well, both extremely useful and desirable in the arid, rain-starved region.

Galecki, according to the celebrity bean counters at Forbes, the second the highest paid actor on television in 2018, behind his “Big Bang Theory” co-star Jim Parsons, substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles in 2015 when he paid action-flick staple Jason Statham $9.2 million for a late-1920s Spanish villa in the Outpost Estates neighborhood in the historic foothills above Hollywood that had previously been owned by Ben Stiller.

Listing photos: Central Coast Realty Group