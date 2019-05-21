×
Nick Zano Seeks Tenant for Mountain Retreat

By

Nick Zano Rents Calabasas Home
Location:
Calabasas, Calif.
Price:
$12,000 per month
Size:
2,206 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Just months after it sold for close to $1.6 million and then received a lickety-split quick cosmetic renovation, a semi-remote spread in the scenic foothills between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., owned by “Legends of Tomorrow” star Nick Zano, has come up as a boho-chic rental at $12,000 per month. Hidden down a private lane alongside a seasonal creek amid a dreamy grove of mature oak trees, the fashionably done, shelter magazine-ready single-story ranch-style mountain retreat has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a bit more than 2,200 square feet.

Anchored by a white brick fireplace with a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling overhead and polished concrete floors under foot, the combination living-dining room flows easily out to the rustic backyard through a wall of French doors. Salvaged from a midcentury modern Case Study home, the bespoke teak cabinetry in the kitchen was spared in the recent overhaul and enhanced by new stone countertops and a groovy graphic-tile backsplash. With two walk-in closets and a bathroom that juxtaposes multicolored floral wallpaper with jet-black wainscoting and walls sheathed to the ceiling in white subway tiles, the master bedroom opens to a private deck with romantic spa tub. There’s also a separate den off the entrance hall, and a detached studio provides flexible living space suitable as a home office, guest quarters or media lounge.

More Dirt

A deck that meanders along the back of the main house and connects to the detached studio steps down to a sun-dappled patio with a fire pit beneath the canopy of a huge oak, while a charming tree house overlooks a large deck that extends over a shallow ravine in unspoiled sylvan setting.

The property is jointly represented by Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty and Carrie Kasper-Lewis of Pinnacle Estate Properties.

    Just months after it sold for close to $1.6 million and then received a lickety-split quick cosmetic renovation, a semi-remote spread in the scenic foothills between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., owned by "Legends of Tomorrow" star Nick Zano, has come up as a boho-chic rental at $12,000 per month. Hidden down a private lane alongside [...]

