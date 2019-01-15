‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Nick Zano Nabs Calabasas Mountain Retreat (EXCLUSIVE)

“Legends of Tomorrow” star Nick Zano and his long-time partner, actress Leah Renee, rang in the New Year, according to always impeccably informed real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, with the not quite $1.6 million purchase of a sylvan hideaway tucked down a private lane in the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu. Surrounded and shaded by ancient oaks on more than half an acre with a seasonal creek that runs through it, the funky-luxe ranch-style residence measures in at just over 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. At the time of its sale, an oversize detached garage was kitted out as a professional recording studio with open-beam ceiling and French doors.

All but invisible behind a high fence and secured gates, the single-level residence’s combination living and dining room features a vaulted ceiling over polished concrete flooring, an antique raised-hearth fireplace and a long bank of French doors. Open to the dining area over a raised snack bar, the sunny, skylight-topped kitchen features a vintage range and deluxe marble countertops on teak cabinetry salvaged, per marketing materials, from a mid-century modern Case Study home. Barn-style doors in the foyer slide open to a den with a colorfully elaborate stained-glass exterior door; the master suite opens to a serene deck with a spa tub that overlooks the surrounding woods.

A wide deck that runs along the rear of the L-shaped residence as well as the garage/recording studio steps down to an oak-shaded patio with fire pit and a large deck that juts out over a shallow, rustic ravine presided over by a tree house.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty