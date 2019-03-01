×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Jackson’s Former Neverland Ranch Gets Super-Size Price Chop

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
MichaelJacksonNeverland_31M2
MichaelJacksonNeverland_31M3
MichaelJacksonNeverland_31M4
MichaelJacksonNeverland_31M5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
Santa Ynez Valley, Calif.
Price:
$31 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,700 acres with roughly 12,500 square foot main house plus three guesthouses and numerous outbuildings

Amid the deluge of publicity and white-hot controversy that surrounds the release of the explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland,” Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California’s scenic Santa Ynez Valley has popped back up for sale at $31 million. The asking price for the 2,700-acre spread, which has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, is gasp-worthy by any fiscal standard, but it’s remarkably less than half the $67 million price the property was listed at in 2017 and a staggering 69% below the pie-in-the-sky $100 million ask it was originally saddled with in 2015.

Secluded among rolling, sycamore-covered hills about 40 miles outside of Santa Barbara and five miles from the center of the wine-centric town of Los Olivos, the property was purchased by the famously reclusive pop star in 1987 for $19.5 million. Prior to his 2009 death, Jackson secured a loan using the ranch as collateral, and when he defaulted, the note was purchased by a real estate investment fund managed by Colony Capital, which now owns the place in a joint venture with the Jackson estate.

In addition to a stately six-bedroom, faux-timbered French Normandy-style main house of about 12,500 square feet, surrounded by a manicured refuge of flowering gardens, vast lawns and a four-acre lake, the super-sized compound comprises three guesthouses plus a spacious entertainment pavilion between a lagoon-style swimming pool and a lighted tennis court. Jackson’s private amusement park, replete with Ferris wheel and carnival games, has been removed, but the professional-quality movie theater and the Disney-esque train depot Jackson built atop a floral clock that spelled out “Neverland” remain.

The illustrious ranch property is represented by Compass agents Suzanne Perkins and Kyle Forsyth, the former of whom says, “Having sold many of the largest ranches on the south coast in Santa Barbara County, I can easily say without hesitation that this is one of the more spectacular ranches in so many different ways.”

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Dirt

  • Michael Jackson Neverland

    Michael Jackson's Former Neverland Ranch Gets Super-Size Price Chop

    Amid the deluge of publicity and white-hot controversy that surrounds the release of the explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland,” Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California’s scenic Santa Ynez Valley has popped back up for sale at $31 million. The asking price for the 2,700-acre spread, which has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, is gasp-worthy by any [...]

  • Kimora Lee Simmons House

    Kimora Lee Simmons Leases Out Palatial Beverly Hills Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Six-foot-tall fashion model turned serial fashion entrepreneur and pioneering reality TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is looking for a profligate renter to shell out a mouth drying $55,000 per month for her palatial former mansion in the convenient and sought after lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Once and famously married to disgraced hip-hop [...]

  • Diandra Douglas'Absolute Wilson' film premiere, Guggenheim

    Diandra Douglas Lists Manhattan Townhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

    Diandra Douglas, the cosmopolitan first wife of Michael Douglas, has put her swanky townhouse on a plum block of New York City’s Upper East Side up for sale at almost $20 million. The daughter of a Swiss-American diplomat and divorced from Douglas in 2000 after 23 years of marriage, the accomplished equestrian acquired the Beaux-Arts [...]

  • Adam Brody Houe

    Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Get Over Asking for Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    After just a month on the market, former “O.C.” star Adam Brody and his former “Gossip Girl” star wife Leighton Meester and have sold a perfectly ordinary condominium in an undistinguished, early 1960s complex near the mouth of Laurel Canyon on the bustling border between Hollywood and West Hollywood, Calif., for $775,000, a notable $36,000 [...]

  • Russ Weiner Aims to Double His

    Energy Drink Creator Russ Weiner Aims to Double His Money in Hermosa Beach

    Billionaire Rockstar energy drink creator and high-end real estate heavy hitter Russ Weiner hopes to more than double his money on a beachfront contemporary in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he purchased in 2013 for $10 million and now has on the market for an eye-popping $21 million. Prominently positioned on almost 40 feet of beach-facing frontage [...]

  • Travis Barker of Blink 182 Puts

    Blink 182's Travis Barker Seeks Calabasas Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two years ago, rock star Travis Barker shelled out just over $2.8 million for a luxury residence in an affluent, guard-gated Calabasas, Calif., community that, after a partial, mostly cosmetic, refurbishment, has come available as a high-end rental at $27,500 per month. Occupying a corner property on more than one-third of an acre [...]

  • Karamo Brown Buys Woodland Hills House

    'Queer Eye's' Karamo Brown Picks Up Woodland Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown, whose showbiz break came in 2004 on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” and, at 38 years old, will soon publish a memoir, has put down some suburban real estate roots in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley with the not quite $1.25 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed residence in an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad