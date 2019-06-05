×
Michael Douglas Seeks Buyer for Majorca Compound

Location:
Valldemossa, Majorca, Spain
Price:
(approx.) $32.5 million
Size:
2 villas and 5 apartments with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms

International property collecting Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas has his spectacularly sited, cliff-side compound between the itty-bitty villages of Valldemossa and Deià, on the Mediterranean island of Majorca, on the market at roughly $32.5 million. The two-time Oscar winner, who took home a 2018 Golden Globe for his portrayal of the titular role in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” has owned the sea-view spread since 1989 when he and his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, acquired it for a reported $3.5 million. Luker remains a co-owner and this is not the first time the erstwhile couple, who divorced in 1995 and reportedly each have access to the property six months of the year, have tried to sell the estate. The historic and relatively remote property was first put out for sale in 2014 with a preposterously rose-tinted price of more than $60 million that plummeted to about $40 million before it was taken off the market last fall (2018) amid dubious and erroneous reports in at least one British tabloid the palatially appointed estate had been “left to rot.”

Owned in the late 19th century by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Austria and known as S’Estaca, the just about 200-acre estate is secluded in the Serra de Tramuntana Mountains about a 45-minute drive outside of the island’s capital, Palma. Positioned on a high, precipitous cliff with knee-buckling views over the Mediterranean, the village-like compound is arranged around a marble-lined swimming pool amid terraced gardens and, as explained in a newly released marketing video narrated by Douglas, will comfortably accommodate 20 guests in the 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms sprinkled throughout the property’s two Moorish villas and five apartments. S’Estaca additionally offers a library and screening room, an artist’s studio, a gym and a wine cellar along with a vineyard, a private pier in a nearby village for sea jaunts and, according to one first-hand account from 2018, a scarecrow that depicts Donald Trump. The property is listed with Eddy Barrera from Engel & Völkers Mallorca West – Deià.

Luker, who maintains an estate in Millford, Conn., recently chopped $2 million off the asking price of her sophisticated Manhattan townhouse — it’s now up for grabs at just under $18 million — while Douglas and Zeta-Jones, married since 2000, preside over a hefty portfolio of international properties that include a waterfront getaway in Bermuda and a large residence about four hours drive due west of Central London in Swansea, Wales, Zeta-Jones’s hometown. The globe-trotting pair additionally maintains a spacious apartment in an iconic building along New York City’s Central Park West along with an aristocratic mansion of more than 15,000 square feet on nearly 15 bucolic acres in the tony Westchester County community of Bedford Corners, N.Y., that they scooped up in 2014 for $11.25 million and not infrequently appears in all its deluxe luxuriousness on Zeta-Jones’s Instagram.

