Mel Gibson Trims Price for Malibu Estate

By

Mel Gibson Selling Malibu Estate
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$14.495 million
Size:
6,578 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus guest apartment

Mel Gibson has trimmed the asking price of his secluded, celeb-pedigreed spread in the ruggedly ritzy mountains above Malibu by just over $350,000, bringing the listing to a whiff below $15 million; the property has spent close to three years on and off the market with fluctuating prices that started at an overly optimistic $17.5 million. The two-time Oscar winner acquired the almost 5.5-acre spread in July 2008 for $11.5 million from then married and since divorced actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in close to 6,600 square feet of baronial living space plus additional quarters for guests or staff atop a detached three-car garage.

Doorways and arches lined in sizable chunks of stone connect ample entertaining spaces that include a double-height entrance gallery with a stone staircase and a massive fireplace plus an ample combination living and dining room. The cook’s kitchen is open to a cavernous, terra cotta tile-floored family room where French doors on either side of a rustic stone fireplace lead to a shaded stone terrace with canyon-framed ocean and sunset views. Landscaped paths connect the grassy, manicured gardens around the main house to a stone-terraced leisure complex with two swimming pools, one for regulation-length lap swimming. There’s also a combination pool house/gym.

With a handful of high-profile projects in various stages of production, including the much-anticipated sequel to his 2004 box office supernova “The Passion of the Christ,” the longtime Malibu resident has famously maintained an international property portfolio that includes a roughly 8.5-acre, mostly undeveloped island in Fiji that he picked up in 2007 for about $15 million as well as a luxury compound tucked into the jungle on 400 beachfront acres in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province that has been on and off the market for the past handful of years at prices between $30 million to $35 million.

