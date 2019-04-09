Telenovela Star Mauricio Ochmann Upgrades in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Telenovela star Mauricio Ochmann of Telemundo’s “El Chema,” set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi series “God’s Equation,” has dropped $2 million on a newly constructed home in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks. Tucked behind a low wall with secured entry gates and accented with vertical strips of bare wood, the unassuming one-story white-stucco residence has a distinctly contemporary vibe with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 3,300 square feet.

A narrow, bowling alley-like entrance gallery passes a small sitting room with fireplace set into a fully paneled wall and a separate dining room with high, wood-beamed ceiling before opening to a combination family room and kitchen that stretches across the back of the house. Arranged around a doublewide island, the high-end kitchen offers unadorned steel-gray cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. A bank of glass sliders in the family room leads to a covered patio. Average-size guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the master bedroom includes a tiled bathroom and backyard access. Fully fenced with newly planted privet hedges that will quickly grow to provide privacy from the neighbors, the not especially spacious, grassy backyard includes a built-in grill, an outdoor shower and a waterfall-fed plunge pool and spa.

Married in 2016 to Mexican showbiz scion Aislinn Derbez, actress-model daughter of influential actor and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez, Ochmann continues to own a modest home of not even 1,300 square feet in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods that last traded not quite three years ago for just over $1 million.

The seller was represented by Avi Barzani at Coldwell Banker.

The buyer was represented by Gloria Carmona at Compass.