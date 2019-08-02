Matthew Perry Asks $35 Million for Suburban Mansion-Sized Century City Penthouse

Just weeks before his 50th birthday, former “Friends” star Matthew Perry has decided to considerably lighten his real estate load, listing a suburban mansion-sized penthouse atop the ritzy Century Tower in Los Angeles’s Century City at $35 million. As noted by the property gossips at Mansion Global, the eye-popping price tag makes it the most expensive condominium currently on the market in Los Angeles. Co-star of the 2015-17 reboot of “The Odd Couple” and last seen on the small screen as Ted Kennedy in the 2017 miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot,” the sitcom veteran purchased the elephantine, full-floor aerie just over two years ago for $20 million, notably below the $26.5 million asking price. The sumptuously appointed spread was subsequently transformed for Perry by architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano and, per listing descriptions, incorporates “a stunning palette of textures and colors that are both contemporary and classic.”

Listed with Compass agents Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen, the nearly 9,300 sq. ft. sky mansion offers four bedrooms serviced by five full and three half bathrooms. Further luxuries include four fireplaces, remote-controlled window treatments, four parking spots in the on-site parking garage and four terraces from which there are toe-curling, 360-degree city, ocean and mountain views.

Entered through a wide entrance gallery where Perry displays some of his extensive collection of Batman memorabilia, the penthouse’s lavishly proportioned entertaining spaces include an airport lounge-sized living room with a vast, curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that provide vertigo-inducing jetliner views across Los Angeles. A separate dining room offers an up-close view of the small knot office towers that comprise the Century City skyline. Arranged around a center island, the all-white, chef-accommodating kitchen appears little changed in the recent overhaul and is open to an informal dining area and family room, while things get downright decadent in the plush, state-of-the-art screening room that features deep-cushioned velvet upholstered furnishings set against a wall of windows that frame a cinematic sweep over the city. There are three en suite bedrooms clustered together off a long, U-shaped corridor and the master suite is plenty humongous enough to float a bed in the center of the room next to a curved wall of windows. There’s also a sitting area with fireplace, two deluxe bathrooms and extensive closets and storage.

Residents of the prestigious, Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century Tower, who include Rihanna and Candy Spelling, whose immense, 18,000 sq. ft duplex is just upstairs from Perry’s place, pay hefty monthly association fees — Perry’s ring up to more than $105,000 annually — for a five-star plethora of conveniences and creature comforts. In addition to an always-attended lobby with 24-7 valet parking and round-the-clock security and concierge services, there’s a full-service restaurant, a library and a screening room. There are also private wine storage lockers available, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a 75-foot long swimming pool lined with private cabanas.

Perry nowadays seems to spend a much of his time in New York City, but he is certainly no stranger to West Coast celebrity property gossip columns. In 2015 he took in $10.65 million on the sale of an ocean-view architectural known as Pier House, due to its position in the foothills just above the Malibu Pier. In early 2018 he made a $12.5 million off-market sale of an ultra-contemporary home in the Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip and he continues to own a beachfront home along one of Malibu’s most exclusive streets that he surreptitiously snatched up in 2011 for $12 million.