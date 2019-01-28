×
Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Seek Buyer or Renter for San Fernando Valley Property (EXCLUSIVE)

By

duplass_aselton_vv2
duplass_aselton_vv3
duplass_aselton_vv4
duplass_aselton_vv5
Location:
Valley Village, Calif.
Price:
$1.995 million / $10,000 per month
Size:
3,442 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

An unassuming but still luxurious residence in the unpretentious Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley, owned by 2018 Emmy-winning Hollywood polymath Mark Duplass and actress Katie Aselton, has come for sale at $1.995 million. The house is alternatively available as a fully furnished rental at $10,000 per month. A co-star in the much ballyhooed 2019 Sundance premiering Netflix film “Paddleton,” a comedy about cancer he also co-wrote and produced, Duplass and Aselton, who co-stars in the rom-com “The Tomorrow Man,” which also premieres this week at Sundance, acquired the property seven months ago for $1.75 million.

Situated a handful of houses from the frequently traffic choked Ventura Freeway and described in marketing materials as a “Boho Chic,” “Modern California meets Cape Cod” residence on a .14-acre parcel, the black-shuttered, white clapboard-clad two-story residence has four en suite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,442 square feet and is simply but stylishly decked out with a trove of mid-century-inspired contemporary furnishings, a variety of Moroccan rugs on wide-plank hardwood floors and several dream catchers and woven wall hangings that all together represent a “carefree bohemian lifestyle.”

Placed between a prominent, street-facing two-car garage and a small, shallow porch, the front door opens to a broad entrance hall and double-height stair gallery that passes adjoining formal living and dining rooms before it opens to a great room that incorporates a high-end chef’s kitchen arranged around a marble-topped double wide island. The kitchen is open to an informal dining area and a TV lounge that features a full wall of built-ins with integrated media equipment.

A bedroom and bathroom on the main floor is suitable as a home office or guest suite while two more guest or family bedrooms with private bathrooms are joined on the upper level by a laundry room and master suite that comprises an airy bedroom with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and slender balcony plus a deluxe, fitted walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with two-person soaking tub and marble-lined multi-head shower.

A telescopic bank of full-height green-glass sliders peel open to an itty-bitty loggia outside the great room that looks out to a modestly proportioned backyard completely privatized by a sky-high hedge and composed of a sun-dappled patch of lawn next to a tile-accented plunge pool and spa.

The Duplass-Aseltons likely didn’t spend many if any nights at the Valley Village residence as they own a substantially larger and far more contemporary Barbara Bestor-designed residence in the fashionable hills of Silver Lake they picked up not quite four years ago for just under $4.45 million.

listing photos: Compass

