Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Seek Buyer or Renter for San Fernando Valley Property (EXCLUSIVE)

An unassuming but still luxurious residence in the unpretentious Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley, owned by 2018 Emmy-winning Hollywood polymath Mark Duplass and actress Katie Aselton, has come for sale at $1.995 million. The house is alternatively available as a fully furnished rental at $10,000 per month. A co-star in the much ballyhooed 2019 Sundance premiering Netflix film “Paddleton,” a comedy about cancer he also co-wrote and produced, Duplass and Aselton, who co-stars in the rom-com “The Tomorrow Man,” which also premieres this week at Sundance, acquired the property seven months ago for $1.75 million.

Situated a handful of houses from the frequently traffic choked Ventura Freeway and described in marketing materials as a “Boho Chic,” “Modern California meets Cape Cod” residence on a .14-acre parcel, the black-shuttered, white clapboard-clad two-story residence has four en suite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,442 square feet and is simply but stylishly decked out with a trove of mid-century-inspired contemporary furnishings, a variety of Moroccan rugs on wide-plank hardwood floors and several dream catchers and woven wall hangings that all together represent a “carefree bohemian lifestyle.”

Placed between a prominent, street-facing two-car garage and a small, shallow porch, the front door opens to a broad entrance hall and double-height stair gallery that passes adjoining formal living and dining rooms before it opens to a great room that incorporates a high-end chef’s kitchen arranged around a marble-topped double wide island. The kitchen is open to an informal dining area and a TV lounge that features a full wall of built-ins with integrated media equipment.

A bedroom and bathroom on the main floor is suitable as a home office or guest suite while two more guest or family bedrooms with private bathrooms are joined on the upper level by a laundry room and master suite that comprises an airy bedroom with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and slender balcony plus a deluxe, fitted walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with two-person soaking tub and marble-lined multi-head shower.

A telescopic bank of full-height green-glass sliders peel open to an itty-bitty loggia outside the great room that looks out to a modestly proportioned backyard completely privatized by a sky-high hedge and composed of a sun-dappled patch of lawn next to a tile-accented plunge pool and spa.

The Duplass-Aseltons likely didn’t spend many if any nights at the Valley Village residence as they own a substantially larger and far more contemporary Barbara Bestor-designed residence in the fashionable hills of Silver Lake they picked up not quite four years ago for just under $4.45 million.

listing photos: Compass