‘Riverdale’s’ Marisol Nichols Lists Toluca Lake Home

By

Marisol Nichols Lists Los Angeles Home
Location:
Toluca Lake, Calif.
Price:
$1.799 million
Size:
2,853 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

It’s not too much of a surprise, given her pending divorce, that “Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols has her family home in an unsung corner of the celeb-packed L.A. neighborhood of Toluca Lake up for sale, at a tad below $1.8 million. Nichols split with filmmaker husband Taron Lexton, director-producer of the 2017 coming-of-age film “In Search of Fellini,” in 2016, but didn’t file for divorce until late last year; the property was acquired over summer 2008 for almost $1.1 million.

Secured behind gates and obscured by a riotous tangle of trees and shrubbery on a not-quite half-acre corner parcel in a neighborhood of mostly modest, middle-class homes and bland apartment complexes, the 1940’s English Tudor cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in almost 2,900 square feet.

Dark, wide-plank hardwood floors and chunky ceiling beams enhance formal living and dining rooms, the former plenty large enough to accommodate a grand piano next to the fireplace, and the latter under a vaulted ceiling. Fitted with a gleaming copper range, the otherwise casually appointed country kitchen has a cute baby-blue built-in dining banquette. A groovy, semicircular family room lined in nearly floor-to-ceiling arched windows is anchored by a massive, TV-surmounted stone fireplace.

The tropically landscaped backyard offers lush lawns and extensive stone terracing, a tile-accented built-in barbecue, a sports court and a swimming pool surrounded by stone-pillared wrought iron fencing. A substantial, detached structure with an outside entrance houses a roomy screening room with tiered seating, along with a soundproofed recording studio, an office area and a half bathroom.

listing photos: Compass

