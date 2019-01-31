Marcy Carsey Lists One of Several Malibu Homes (EXCLUSIVE)

Marcy Carsey has one of her several multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, Calif., up for sale at $12.995 million. The puissant sitcom super-producer, whose credits include a slew of money-minting syndicated primetime megahits like the original “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “The Cosby Show,” purchased the beachfront home in early 2015 for $10.65 million after it had been rebuilt by screenwriter Janus Cercone and producer Michael Mannheim who, in addition to their various showbiz endeavors, have built or renovated and sold luxury homes to a slew of Tinseltowners, including Fran Drescher, Matt Groening and Conan O’Brien. Little changed during Carsey’s 3.5-years of ownership and sequestered down a private lane where it sits on sandy Escondido Beach, the two-story Mediterranean-inspired contemporary has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,557 square feet.

A secured, gravel-paved courtyard traversed by amorphous stepping stones and shaded by a couple of elegantly twisted olive trees makes for a picturesque approach to an arched doorway with opulent wrought iron accented glass doors that open to a combination living and dining space that spans the full width of the house. One end of the white-walled and wood-floored space is anchored by a fireplace and a sleek, minimalist kitchen at the opposite end features baby blue cabinetry, a mirrored backsplash that extends all the way to the ceiling and an imported designer range that costs about half as much as a full-time minimum wage worker in California earns in about six months, before taxes. A wide bank of telescopic glass sliders peel open to a prow-fronted, beachfront deck with thickly cushioned banquettes and a built-in fire pit. Upstairs, a petite media lounge has built-in daybeds, a marble-topped wet bar and a climate-controlled walk in wine cellar while the master suite offers a TV-surmounted fireplace between open display shelves along with a wide span of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that glide open to a glass-railed terrace with ship-like ocean views and a bathroom with a soaking tub under an ethereal capiz shell chandelier next to an ocean-view picture window.

Carsey, who sold a multi-acre compound above Malibu’s prestigious Paradise Cove for an astonishing $60 million to music industry heavyweight Jimmy Iovine in 2015, maintains a baller-style portfolio of multimillion dollar residences that are, presumably, not all for her exclusive use. Her holdings include but are far from limited to: at least two other homes in Malibu, one a bluff-top spread where now-divorced Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married in 2000; two plum properties in L.A.’s Brentwood; a cottage in Santa Monica she picked up last year for just over $1.9 million; and a house-sized condo in the exclusive Silver Lake area of Park City, Utah’s, Deer Valley resort.

listing photos: Compass