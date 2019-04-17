×
Marc Jacobs Lists West Village Townhouse

By

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$15.995 million
Size:
4,346 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms

Iconoclast fashion designer Marc Jacobs has put his expensively dressed townhouse in the fashionable far West Village of Manhattan up for sale with a hang tag just shy of $16 million. Part of the Robert A.M. Stern-designed Superior Ink complex, with original interior architecture by Andre Tchelistcheff, the then brand-new townhouse was acquired in 2009 for almost $10.5 million by the notoriously provocative sartorial superstar who had the interiors worked over in a high-minded yet understated and surprisingly comfortably manner by a trio of acclaimed designers: Thad Hayes, John Gachot and Paul Fortune. Featured in the September 2016 issue of Architectural Digest, where it was fittingly described as “impeccably composed” with a museum-quality collection of artworks by a laundry list of blue-chip artists such as Richard Prince, Gerhard Richter, Cindy Sherman, Elizabeth Peyton and John Currin, the elevator-equipped townhouse has three en suite bedrooms and a total of three full and two half bathrooms in 4,346 square feet over four floors, plus a basement and roof terrace.

More Dirt

An Ed Ruscha word painting hangs at the base of an austere, Art Deco-inspired staircase in the parlor floor foyer that leads to a roughly 450 square-foot combination living/dining room that spans the full width of the townhouse with a high-glam silver-leafed ceiling treatment and a shimmering, mica-sheathed fireplace. A handsome trio of full-height French doors open the room to a supermodel-slender balcony with a corkscrew staircase that curls down to the garden while the adjacent galley-style kitchen is sleek and expertly tailored, if only just barely big enough to unpack and plate a take-out meal. Somewhat less formal but no less rigorously curated or sumptuously appointed, the garden level contains a small study/office, a second kitchen and a smooth-paneled den with a minimalistic fireplace and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to a verdant, sculpture-filled garden planted with white hydrangea.

There are two en suite guest bedrooms on the uppermost fourth floor, one more grandly proportioned than the other, while the master suite presides over the entire third floor and encompasses a bedroom plenty spacious enough to accommodate a lounge plus a wardrobe-lined dressing corridor, a mahogany-paneled walk-in closet and a compartmentalized bathroom slathered in massive slabs of lightly veined marble the color of damp sand. The landscaped roof terrace provides an al fresco entertaining space with a pergola-covered outdoor kitchen and dining patio while the basement level offers an oversized laundry room with extensive storage and a cedar-lined walk-in closet for off-season clothing storage.

Listing agent Chris Poore at Sotheby’s International Realty told the property gossips at the Wall Street Journal that Jacobs, who once and perhaps still maintains a soignée flat in Paris’ posh servent arrondissement, plans to “downsize his footprint in Manhattan” and will split his time between more petite digs in New York City and the nearly $9.2 million Frank Lloyd Wright-designed residence he and his new husband, model and candle maker Charly “Char” Defrancesco, recently acquired in a widely publicized off-market deal in the swanky New York suburb of Rye.

