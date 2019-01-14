Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard List Bespoke Brooklyn Brownstone

As they jetted off to Los Angeles to walk the bright blue “red” carpet at the Critics’ Choice Award over the weekend, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard officially hoisted their bespoke brownstone on a particularly picturesque block in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood up for sale on the open market at just under $4.6 million. Coupled for at least six years before they married in 2009, the Gyllenhaal-Saarsgaards decided to pack up and move after more than a decade in residence because, Gyllenhaal told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, they would like to resettle in a neighborhood where they can walk their children to school.

The intellectually artsy, low-key Brooklynites, he one of the stars of the 2019 Sundance bound film “The Sound of Silence” and she a 2010 Oscar nominee for “Crazy Heart” and a 2018 Golden Globe nominee for her plum role on the HBO series “The Deuce,” purchased the property in the fall of 2006 for $1.91 million. At the time they acquired it, the four-story mid-block townhouse was divided into two units but was subsequently renovated, restored and reconfigured as a single-family home by savvy Brooklyn-based architect Elizabeth Roberts. Located within the Park Slope Historic District, the fully up-to-date late 1800s residence is currently configured with three and potentially four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 3,600-square-feet.

Numerous original architectural details were scrupulously retained and seamlessly integrated with modern-day creature comforts such as high-efficiency central heating and cooling systems. A classic, raised stoop entrance vestibule opens to long and slender stair hall and an almost as long and somewhat less slender street-facing living room that doubles as a cozy screening room with a tile-faced fireplace and state-of-the-art media equipment. Overlooking the garden at the rear, a library/music lounge features a pressed tin ceiling treatment plus an elegant carved marble fireplace and an arched niche just the right size for an upright piano.

With reclaimed chestnut floorboards and exposed brick walls and ceiling joists that give the open-concept space a distinct aura of a stylishly bohemian loft, the garden level has a street-facing den with fireplace, a center island kitchen fitted with teak butcher block counters on solid teak cabinets and a dining area with a second fireplace, this one sheathed floor-to-ceiling in charcoal-colored hand-made ceramic tiles. The master suite occupies the entire second floor and incorporates a roomy bedroom with fireplace and fitted walk-in closet, a separate study easily converted to a fourth bedroom and a vintage-style hall bathroom with antique marble pedestal sink and carved wood soaking tub. There are two more guest or family bedrooms on the top floor along with a shared hall bathroom and a windowed laundry room.

Three full-height glass doors in the garden level dining space lead to a wide-plank ipe wood deck that extends out into the lush and loosely landscaped yard that measures 55-feet deep and, at least for those unafraid of being spotted by neighbors, includes a vintage claw-footed tub for outdoor bathing.

