Lucy Liu Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Hideaway in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$3.06 million
Size:
4,098 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathro

New York City-based film and television actress Lucy Liu has sold her home along a leafy lane in the Fryman Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $3.06 million. While $3 million is a giant pile of money by just about any financial standard, it’s substantially below the property’s last asking price of $3.5 million and an eye-catching amount under the original and in-hindsight wildly idealist price tag of $4.199 million. The “Elementary” star, also an accomplished multi-media artist whose first museum show is currently mounted at the National Museum of Singapore, purchased the property in 2001 for an unknown amount from Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette and the new owner is an obviously successful but not-famous finance executive relocating from Hong Kong.

Hidden in an untamed tangle of trees and shrubbery high above the street and accessed by a shared driveway, the just under 4,100-square-foot two-story home was built in the late 1950s and described in marketing materials as a “Craftsman gem” with four and potentially more bedrooms and five bathrooms that each feature handmade ceramic tiles. A short, slender entrance hall opens to adjoining living and dining rooms, the former with a corner fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling bank of windows and the latter with a theatrical palm leaf-shaped chandelier and direct access to a small deck overlooking the surrounding woods. The kitchen features top-end appliances, an idiosyncratic inlaid tile floor and an adjacent breakfast room lined in windows and shiny black tiles while a separate family room is done up with an intricately patterned pressed tin ceiling and a distinctive corner fireplace reminiscent of great Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

The paneled master suite on the main floor features gold brocade fabric inserts, backyard access and a decadently tiled bathroom while two of the three guest bedrooms on the lower level are large enough to comfortably accommodate a sitting area. Just outside the master bedroom, a flagstone terrace surrounds a swimming pool and slightly elevated spa overlooked by a charming teahouse and a broad set of stone steps connects to the pool to a grassy yard ringed by mature trees and dense foliage.

