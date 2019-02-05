Lucy Liu Lands Buyer(s) for Two Condos in New York’s Flatiron District (EXCLUSIVE)

Queens native Lucy Liu has simultaneously landed buyers — or perhaps a single buyer — for two condominiums in the same, discreetly swanky boutique building in Manhattan’s fashionable Flatiron District, each priced at just under $3 million. Set to appear in the upcoming silver screen drag dramedy “Stage Mother,” the “Elementary” star acquired the full-floor units in two transactions, the first in early 2005 and the second about a year later, for a total of about $4 million.

The uncombined apartments, one directly over the other and both just a bit bigger than 1,800 square feet, represent two of the townhouse-style building’s five luxury units. The professionally decorated upper unit has a key-lock elevator entry, more than 10-foot-tall ceilings and a loft-like open-concept living, dining and high-end kitchen space that stretches more than 40-feet-long with a gas fireplace and custom-shuttered south-facing windows.There are two en suite bedrooms plus a den and three bathrooms.

The lower unit also has a 40-foot-long combination living/dining/kitchen area with a gas fireplace and custom shuttered windows while the star-worthy master suite is composed of a spacious bedroom, marble bathroom, oversize dressing room and walk-in closet. There’s a den or potential bedroom and another bathroom.

Over the summer of 2018, Liu, also an accomplished multimedia artist whose work is currently being exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, quietly acquired a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom condo of about 1,800 square feet on a lower floor of an opulently embellished and carefully restored, late-1800s Beaux-Arts building, also in the Flatiron District. Earlier this year, she sold her longtime, Craftsman-inspired home in Los Angeles’ Fryman Canyon enclave for slightly more than $3 million.

listing photos and floor plans: Core