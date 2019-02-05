×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lucy Liu Lands Buyer(s) for Two Condos in New York’s Flatiron District (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lucy Liu Selling Manhattan Apartments
LucyLiu_NYC2
LucyLiu_NYC3
LucyLiu_NYC4
LucyLiu_NYC5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$2.995 million each
Size:
1,816 square feet apiece

Queens native Lucy Liu has simultaneously landed buyers — or perhaps a single buyer — for two condominiums in the same, discreetly swanky boutique building in Manhattan’s fashionable Flatiron District, each priced at just under $3 million. Set to appear in the upcoming silver screen drag dramedy “Stage Mother,” the “Elementary” star acquired the full-floor units in two transactions, the first in early 2005 and the second about a year later, for a total of about $4 million.

The uncombined apartments, one directly over the other and both just a bit bigger than 1,800 square feet, represent two of the townhouse-style building’s five luxury units. The professionally decorated upper unit has a key-lock elevator entry, more than 10-foot-tall ceilings and a loft-like open-concept living, dining and high-end kitchen space that stretches more than 40-feet-long with a gas fireplace and custom-shuttered south-facing windows.There are two en suite bedrooms plus a den and three bathrooms.

The lower unit also has a 40-foot-long combination living/dining/kitchen area with a gas fireplace and custom shuttered windows while the star-worthy master suite is composed of a spacious bedroom, marble bathroom, oversize dressing room and walk-in closet. There’s a den or potential bedroom and another bathroom.

Over the summer of 2018, Liu, also an accomplished multimedia artist whose work is currently being exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, quietly acquired a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom condo of about 1,800 square feet on a lower floor of an opulently embellished and carefully restored, late-1800s Beaux-Arts building, also in the Flatiron District. Earlier this year, she sold her longtime, Craftsman-inspired home in Los Angeles’ Fryman Canyon enclave for slightly more than $3 million.

listing photos and floor plans: Core

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Dirt

  • Lucy Liu Selling Manhattan Apartments

    Lucy Liu Lands Buyer(s) for Two Condos in New York's Flatiron District (EXCLUSIVE)

    Queens native Lucy Liu has simultaneously landed buyers — or perhaps a single buyer — for two condominiums in the same, discreetly swanky boutique building in Manhattan’s fashionable Flatiron District, each priced at just under $3 million. Set to appear in the upcoming silver screen drag dramedy “Stage Mother,” the “Elementary” star acquired the full-floor units in [...]

  • Jeremy Piven Selling NYC and Malibu

    Jeremy Piven Selling Homes in Both Malibu and Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven, whose show “Wisdom of the Crowd” was unceremoniously cancelled last year following poor ratings and cascading allegations of sexual harassment that the actor-producer emphatically denied, is shaking up his bicoastal property portfolio, shedding a beachfront home in Malibu at a steep discount after more than a year and a half [...]

  • Steph Curry House

    Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Starter Mansion and Suburban Bay Area Estate

    Lucratively compensated Golden State Warrior Stephen “Steph” Curry, in the second year of a five-year contract guaranteed to pay out a total of more than $200 million, has sold his starter mansion in suburban Charlotte, N.C., for $1.208 million as well as a larger and more expensive mansion in California’s well-to-do Bay Area suburb of [...]

  • Dylan Minnette House

    Dylan Minnette Pays Over Asking for Spanish Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

    Young Hollywood up-and-comer Dylan Minnette, 22-year-old star of the provocative, controversy laden Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and also the singer and guitarist for the Coachella headed indie rock trio Wallows, has dropped $1.25 million — a good bit above the $1.1 million asking price — for a 1920s Spanish bungalow in a diverse, historically middle-class [...]

  • Marcy Carsey House

    Marcy Carsey Lists One of Several Malibu Homes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marcy Carsey has one of her several multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, Calif., up for sale at $12.995 million. The puissant sitcom super-producer, whose credits include a slew of money-minting syndicated primetime megahits like the original “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “The Cosby Show,” purchased the beachfront home in early 2015 for $10.65 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad