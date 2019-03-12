×
Lucy Hale Aims to Swap Out Homes in Studio City

Lucy Hale Selling Studio City Home
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$2.498 million
Size:
3,880 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Slated to co-star in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the iconic, famously campy 1970s and ’80s television series “Fantasy Island,” professional whirlwind and former “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has her custom renovated canyonside home in the foothills above L.A.’s Studio City available at a smidgen less than $2.5 million. The star of the short-lived 2018 series “Life Sentence” bought the multi-level Spanish villa about 4 1/2 years ago for a mite more than $1.7 million.

A secured courtyard leads to the front door, which opens to an elevated entrance gallery above a voluminous, double-height combination living and dining room with a tall and slender white-brick fireplace. Several sets of French doors show off leafy canyon views. Large enough to comfortably accommodate a huge farmhouse table, the high-end kitchen has white marble countertops on snow-white cabinetry and a gutsy, white-painted brick floor that’s surely murder to keep clean. There’s a spacious separate media lounge on a mezzanine level that leads to lower-floor guest bedrooms. The penthouse-style master suite privately occupies the entire top floor and includes a fireplace, roomy bathroom and private balcony with open, cross-canyon view. Accessible by a zigzagging exterior staircase, the courtyard-sized backyard sits in the treetops on a flat terrace well below the house with a saltwater swimming pool next to an open-air cabana, all surrounded by faux grass.

So the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, the 5’2” social-media dynamo — she has more than 23 million Instagram followers — has already upgraded to a four-bedroom home perched on a private promontory at the end of a long, gated driveway in Studio City she quietly acquired not too long ago for around $3 million.

listing photos: Compass

