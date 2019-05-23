×
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Lists Brentwood Estate

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$29.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 10,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

Rock and roll royal Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac and interior decorator Kristen Buckingham have hung a $29.5 million price tag on their timelessly sophisticated estate in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The real estate and design savvy couple acquired the 1.2-acre spread in 2004 for $6.6 million and subsequently custom built the approximately 10,000 square foot, casually aristocratic European manor house at the head of a broad, circular drive behind fortified gates and a high, vine-encrusted wall.

Designed for both elegant entertaining and relaxed day-to-day living, the seven bedroom and six full and two half bathroom spread offers grandly proportioned formal living and dining rooms along with a cozy paneled den with antique a brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen that evokes the relaxed, hardworking spirit of a rural farmhouse but is finely finished with bespoke craftsmanship and hums with a chef’s wish list of up-to-date premium quality appliances. An awning-shaded vintage brick patio overlooks the tree and hedge privatized backyard with its manicured gardens and great sweep of lawn while a detached two-story pavilion has an open air poolside loggia with outdoor fireplace on its top level and, downstairs, a fitness room that opens out to the tennis court. A detached garage sits atop a presumably soundproofed recording studio with a guest or staff apartment upstairs.

The property is co-listed with Jeffrey Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The Buckinghams, who own a second property just down the street, which they bought in 2014 for almost $6.5 million and where they’re in the end stages of building a brand new mansion, are increasingly well-known in high-end property gossip circles for having sold a couple of sumptuous estates in some of L.A.’s more coveted zip codes. In 2005 they sold a Spanish Colonial mansion in Bel Air for almost $20 million and in 2012 they plunked down $5.8 million for a plum parcel along one of Brentwood’s most sought after streets where they custom built a cedar-shingled neo-Georgian mansion that came up for sale over the summer of 2017 at $22.5 million and sold the following spring for $19 million.

