One Direction’s Liam Payne Re-Lists Secluded Calabasas Estate With $1 Million Discount

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has chopped the asking price of a sprawling compound tucked into the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., by an eye catching $1 million, bringing the price down from i$14 million to just a hair under $13 million. Previously involved with singer and former “X Factor” judge Cheryl Tweedy and now rumored to be romantically entangled with 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell, the 25-year-old pop star purchased the resort-style compound in the fall of 2015 for exactly $10 million. The estate is also available as a deep-pocketed rental rate of $40,000 per month.

Sequestered near the end of a slender, tree-covered private lane, the gated driveway curves through a thicket of trees and over a stone pillared wooden bridge to a circular drive surrounded by rolling lawns in front of a sprawling, 9,659-square-foot Santa Barbara Spanish-style main residence. Marketing materials indicate there are a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms between the main house and the almost 4.75-acre compound’s handful of outbuildings that include a guardhouse, a detached garage, two guesthouses, a fitness pavilion and a Japanese-inspired tea house/meditation pavilion perched atop a serene knoll next to a koi pond.

Grandiosely proportioned interiors feature glossy polished walnut floorboards, flamboyantly high ceilings with alder wood ceiling beams and a whole-house audio system. A barrel-vaulted foyer passes between two stout columns before it steps down to a capacious formal living room that features a massive arched window and a humongous, tile-accented carved limestone fireplace. There is also a not particularly spacious formal dining room with fireplace, a dark-paneled, double-height library ringed by a second floor gallery and a high-end kitchen that features every culinary bell and whistle money can buy plus a unique fish tank built in to the custom cabinetry. A semi-circular separate breakfast room is lined with a trio of arched windows and a grandiosely double-height family room is overlooked by a wrought iron-railed catwalk while a state-of-the-art screening room offers a wide-screen projection system and a basement entertainment space contains a games room and a wine cellar.

Extensively landscaped and fastidiously maintained park-like grounds feature a rock-lined brook that weaves and waterfalls a serpentine path down landscaped hillsides and across rolling lawns shaded by mature trees. Al fresco lounging and dining terraces outside the main house includes a built-in barbecue area and, on a flat, sunny plateau above the house, extensive flagstone-cut limestone terracing surrounds a mosaic-tiled swimming pool and spa next to a fitness pavilion and guesthouse.

Just over four years ago the Payne, who has yet to drop his debut solo album he teased would be released last fall (2018), shelled out somewhere around $6.5 million for a country estate in near the town of Woking in Surrey, about 35 miles southwest of Central London, where he’s reportedly applied to transform the ample residence into a “lad pad” with a two-story extension to house an indoor swimming pool and a basement level fitness suite and games room.

Like Payne, all the One Direction members maintain homes in Los Angeles. Louis Tomlinson has a snazzy Spanish meets Georgian villa in a famously celeb-filled Hollywood Hills neighborhood he bought 2016 for $7.3 million and in 2015 Niall Horan shelled out $4 million for a 1940s Cape Cod in the Hollywood Hills that had been radically reworked by iconoclast architect Frank Geary and was once once to legendary actress Sally Kellerman. Snapped up in 2015 for $3.1 million, Zayn Malik’s Bel Air residence is on the market at close $3.5 million and Harry Styles is looking to sell a crisp contemporary tucked up into the foothills above the Sunset Strip he bought just over three years ago for $6.87 million and now has for sale at a bit under $7 million.

NOTE: This property was originally and erroneously identified as belonging to One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.