Lena Dunham Loses on Sale of Brooklyn Condo

Lena Dunham was so eager to get rid of a fashionably designed condo in a trendy, full-service building in Brooklyn’s hipster-swarmed Williamsburg neighborhood that she’s sold it, according to recently recorded city records, for a smidgen more than $2.627 million, nearly $275,000 less than the $2.9 million the “Girls” and “Camping” co-creator paid for the loft-style apartment just 15 months ago.

Two months after she bought the David Bers-designed eighth-floor unit, the actress/writer/director/producer and social media maven came down with a raging case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and tossed the nearly 2,000 sq. ft., three-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom apartment back on the market at $3 million. With no takers, the condo was taken off the market in late 2018 and reappeared in mid-April (2019) with a new real estate agent, Erez Rose at Compass, and a substantially lower asking price of $2.65 million.

With 13-foot ceilings, tons of meticulously crafted plywood built-ins and gigantic windows luxuriously fitted with automated shades, the lofty, open plan living space features humble, painted wood floors and a tile-faced fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV. A built-in banquette forms a cozy dining area in one corner of the room and a long, marble-topped peninsula with integrated snack bar divides the living/dining space from the slender kitchen that’s outfitted with wood-trimmed white laminate cabinetry and designer-grade appliances. Two good-sized guest bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom are clustered together behind the kitchen off the more than 24-foot long entrance gallery, along with a powder room and laundry closet, while the master suite was designed with a raised platform for optimal views of the Williamsburg Bridge, East River and Manhattan skyline from the bed that floats in the center of the room. Two dressing areas have custom-fitted wardrobes and the marble-floored master bathroom has bubblegum-pink walls.

Dunham, who told New York Magazine late last year she’d relocated to Manhattan’s West Village, will spend the summer in Cardiff, Wales, where she’s executive producing the eight-part series “Industry” for HBO and, per her Instagram, has spent some time in her rented garden painting in her nightgown and sunbathing in the buff. She also keeps a 1920s bungalow that’s all but hidden behind a high hedge and camera-secured gates in a historic Hollywood, Calif., neighborhood she scooped up in 2015 for a bit more than $2.7 million.