×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Rocks Out of Marin County Mansion

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lars Ulrich Selling Marin County Mansion
LarsUlrich_Tib2
LarsUlrich_Tib3
LarsUlrich_Tib4
LarsUlrich_Tib5
View Gallery 19 Images
Location:
Tiburon, Calif.
Price:
$12 million
Size:
(approx.) 13,000 square feet, 5-6 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half bathrooms

An extravagant mansion long owned by Metallica’s co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich, in the posh San Francisco suburb of Tiburon, has come to market at $12 million. Property records indicate the Danish heavy metal maestro has owned the spectacularly sited manse since 1993, when it last changed hands for an unrecorded amount. Presiding over three parcels that together span more than two acres atop the peninsula community’s highest peak, with cinematic views that sweep over the San Francisco Bay from the downtown skyline to the Golden Gate Bridge, the roughly 13,000-square-foot, more than 25 room transitional contemporary has five and potentially six en suite bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms (as well as five fireplaces) over four floors.

A secured entry courtyard gives way to lavishly proportioned spaces that include a marble-floored dining room that steps down to a cavernous living room with an elegantly simple statuary marble fireplace and a dramatic, two-story wall of glass. Informal family spaces include a huge, open kitchen and breakfast bay that sit a couple steps above a family room with a monumental minimalist fireplace. The two-story master suite includes a private study and a glitzy bathroom with a huge fish tank behind the bath tub while a sprawling lower level incorporates a second family room with wet bar, a media room and a game room, plus a sound studio and a subterranean squash court. Curvaceous stone terraces outside the kitchen/family room and master suite are enhanced by baronial stone balustrades and overlook a lower terrace with a swimming pool and spa.

More Dirt

Ulrich, who once owned a five-bedroom home in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, is rumored but not confirmed to be the owner of a secluded 140-plus acre stretch of undeveloped mountaintop land near the Marin County community of Larkspur. So the scuttlebutt goes, he planned to build an ultra-modern compound, but now has the undeveloped property up for sale at $39 million. Both properties are represented by Steve Mavromihalis of Compass who declined to comment.

listing photos: Open Homes for Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

More Dirt

  • Metallica's Lars Ulrich Selling Marin County

    Metallica's Lars Ulrich Rocks Out of Marin County Mansion

    An extravagant mansion long owned by Metallica’s co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich, in the posh San Francisco suburb of Tiburon, has come to market at $12 million. Property records indicate the Danish heavy metal maestro has owned the spectacularly sited manse since 1993, when it last changed hands for an unrecorded amount. Presiding over three [...]

  • Jason Aldean Sells Nashville Mansion

    Jason Aldean Sells Mansion Near Nashville

    Platinum selling country music hitmaker Jason Aldean has sold a comfortably luxurious mansion some 40 miles south of Nashville for exactly $7 million. Dubbed the Talley Estate, the secluded 120-acre property was acquired by Aldean and former “American Idol” contestant Brittany (Kerr) Aldean just over three years ago for $5.35 million. Approached via a nearly [...]

  • Annie Potts House

    Film and Television Veteran Annie Potts List Mid-Century Sherman Oaks Home

    Veteran film and television star Annie Potts and husband James Hayman appear to have caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, setting a mid-century residence in a secluded neighborhood just below Mulholland Drive in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., out for sale at $1.795 million after they bought it just over [...]

  • Ben McKenzie House

    ‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie Sells Gotham Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie has sold a condo at the eco-minded Riverhouse complex in New York City’s Battery Park City that was last listed at $2.675 million. (Property records do not yet reflect a purchase price.) Married in 2017 to his Brazilian born and New York City raised “Gotham” co-star Morena Baccarin, the former “O.C.” [...]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

  • Vanessa Hudgens House

    Vanessa Hudgens Seeks Sale of Longtime Studio City Home

    Actress, recording artist and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Vanessa Hudgens has her longtime home in the foothills above Studio City, Calif., up for sale at $3.85 million. The “High School Musical” franchise alum, who had a plum role earlier this year in the technical issue riddled televised musical “Rent: Live” and is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad