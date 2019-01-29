×
‘New Girl’ Star Lamorne Morris Buys Newly Built Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Tarzana, Calif.
Price:
$3.11 million
Size:
5,840 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

“New Girl” co-star Lamorne Morris, who starred in the 2018 freshman season of the National Geographic docudrama “Valley of the Boom” and is set to appear on the silver screen later this year in an as-yet-untitled Danny Boyle-directed musical comedy, has celebrated his ongoing professional success with the just over $3.1 million purchase of a luxury home in the rolling hills of Tarzana, at the far western edge of Los Angeles. One of just a couple of two-story homes on an affluent block lined with well-maintained ranch-style houses that date to the 1960s and ’70s, the newly constructed villa — marketing materials call it a “California Contemporary Spanish” — has five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in just over 5,800 square feet.

Modern-minded, high-tech interiors feature solid wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a comprehensive home automation system with surround-sound speakers throughout. A double-height foyer leads to a formal sitting room with tiled fireplace, and the formal dining area includes a wine storage closet encased in floor-to-ceiling smoked glass. The high-end, chef-accommodating double-island kitchen is open to a both an ample family room and cozy, window-lined breakfast nook that looks out over the swimming pool. There’s a state-of-the-art media room with projection system on the main floor while second-floor bedrooms are arranged around a den with built-in media equipment. The second-floor master suite is replete with fireplace, private balcony, fitted walk-in closet and decadent marble bathroom with steam shower.

A covered dining terrace outside the kitchen and family room looks out over a broad, flat and grassy yard with ample terracing, a swimming pool and spa and a glass-walled pool house.

listing photos: Compass

