Singer/Songwriter KT Tunstall Cuts Price on Venice Bungalow

KTTunstall_VEN2
KTTunstall_VEN3
KTTunstall_VEN4
KTTunstall_VEN5
Location:
Venice, Calif.
Price:
$2.775 million
Size:
2,330 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Scottish musician and singer/songwriter KT Tunstall, who rose to radio fame and a 2007 Grammy nomination for her vocal performance of the single “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” from with her debut album “Eye to the Telescope,” has re-listed a charming bungalow in the trendy heart of Venice, Calif., at $2.775 million. Tunstall, whose catchy pop-ditty “Suddenly I See” was featured in “The Devil Wears Prada” and used as a campaign song for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential run in 2008, initially put the property up for sale about 4.5 months ago at $3.15 million, a too optimistic, not quite 43% gain on the just over $2.2 million paid for the property in late 2014.

The listing is held by Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty who describe property in marketing materials as a “Celebrity Owned Charming Craftsman” with a “motivated” seller in close proximity to the fashionable Abbot Kinney shopping and dining district. Originally a Sears & Roebuck kit home built in 1923, the extensively updated and substantially expanded two-story residence is completely hidden behind a fastidiously clipped hedge that flanks a secured-entry gate. There are three and potentially four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little more than 2,300 square feet.

More Dirt

Entered via a courtyard garden and lounging terrace designed by acclaimed local landscape architect Jay Griffith, the classic California Craftsman blends modern updates and conveniences with well-preserved and/or re-created original details. In the combination living and dining room, a floor-to-ceiling built-in buffet as well as the waist-high wainscoting and all the trim work is painted gun-metal grey and the fireplace is faced in delicately pale green hand-made tiles. Ashy, medium brown hardwoods extend into a gut-renovated, eat-in galley kitchen decked out with a nod toward nostalgia with slim, jet-black stone countertops on simple white cabinetry and up-to-date designer appliances paired with a vintage O’Keefe & Merritt range.

Three potential guest or family rooms are located on the main floor, one furnished as an office with guitars hung on the wall and two with French doors to the backyard, while the ample owner suite privately occupies the entire upper floor. The airy, sun-drenched bedroom features a raised hearth fireplace under a beamed and vaulted exposed wood ceiling and French doors to a private terrace along with a vintage-style bathroom with claw-footed tub and a fitted walk-in closet complete with cushioned window seat.

A covered porch extends along the rear of the house and overlooks another Jay Griffith concocted garden and lounging terrace between the house and a detached two-car garage with alley access.

Tunstall has provided songs for a variety of films and TV programs including “Bad Moms,” Winter’s Tale” and “Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast”. She is currently on an international tour promoting her sixth album, “WAX,” that will take her across the U.K. and to Japan and the United States.

