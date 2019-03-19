‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Seeks Sale of Los Feliz Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh on the heels of inking a multiyear deal with ABC to create and develop new projects under their Trip the Light Prods. banner, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff and producing partner/husband Alexandre Schmitt, an accomplished music video and commercial producer, have listed their solar-powered home in a quiet corner of L.A.’s Los Feliz area at just under $2.8 million. Property records indicate Vernoff, whose credits include “Private Practice” and “Shameless,” retained ownership of the house she acquired in 2006 for an unrecorded amount with her now ex-husband, television writer-producer Kevin Maynard.

Bolted for earthquake safety and environmentally overhauled with energy efficient insulation and dual flush toilets, the navy-blue residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in almost 4,400 square feet. Entry comes through an unexpectedly grand foyer with original stone staircase and elegant Art Deco-inspired steel railing. A rustic, white-painted stone fireplace is asymmetrically wedged into a corner of the living room next to a broad bank of French doors that lead to a huge, elevated covered patio that overlooks a lower terrace with dark-bottom swimming pool. An angled snack bar divides the living room from a galley kitchen with up-to-date designer appliances and adjoining dining area. A main-floor bedroom has what marketing materials describe as an “artist’s nook”; two more second-floor guest bedrooms each have a private bath; and the master suite includes a small sitting room that opens to a large terrace.

Although it seems unlikely they’ll make it their primary residence, Vernoff and Schmitt also own a just over 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhouse-style condo in a huge complex in Culver City, Calif., which they picked up in 2017 for $635,000.

listing photos: Keller Williams