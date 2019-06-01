×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirstie Alley Slashes Price on Opulent Los Angeles Palazzo

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KirstieAlley_LSpd2
KirstieAlley_LSpd3
KirstieAlley_LSpd4
KirstieAlley_LSpd5
View Gallery 19 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$10.75 million
Size:
8,622 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Perhaps it’s an indication of a slowing high-end market, reflective of a more realistic real estate headspace or some other far more benign reason entirely, but Kirstie Alley has dramatically cut the asking price of her Los Angeles estate in one fell swoop by more than 10%. Too optimistically saddled with an elephantine $11.97 million price tag when it first popped up for sale late last year, the price now stands at a still quite-high-for-the-neighborhood $10.75 million. Despite the by-any-standard prodigious price chop, the “Cheers” and “Fat Actress” star, who keeps a whole bunch of ring-tailed lemurs as pets in a hug, tree-shaded cage on the estate’s manicured front lawn, still stands to realize a hefty profit on the sale of the opulent, 1930s Italianate palazzo she picked up in 2000 for $2.998 million.

At the end of a long, gated driveway that meanders through just under an acre of landscaped grounds that comprise vast lawns dotted and laced with what Nourmand & Associates listing agent Konstantine Valissarakos described in marketing materials as “brooks, grottos and ponds,” the consequentially proportioned and lavishly detailed 8,622 square foot villa is wrapped with broad terraces and arched loggias lined with stone balustrades and flamboyant Corinthian columns. In addition to baronial public spaces festooned with all manner of florid architectural detailing, including a circular entrance gallery lined with soignée, blue-toned murals and a grand, gilt-trimmed salon with parquet floors and an antique carved marble fireplace, there are six ample and eclectically decorated bedrooms, some with spacious, elaborately tiled vintage bathrooms, and a total of five full and two half bathrooms.

More Dirt

Alley’s estate is not, by far, the highest-priced property currently listed on the open market in the 90027 zip code. There are currently three residences available with higher prices, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s monumental Ennis House that billionaire real estate collector Ronald Burke has had up for grabs for almost a year at $23 million and international entertainer Michael Feinstein’s grandiose Tudor Revival manse that’s now priced a bit below $19 million after he first sought an in-hindsight entirely unrealistic $26 million.

Nonetheless, historically speaking and even with the new and substantially lower asking price, the Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award winner still faces some stiff real estate winds. According to Redfin, in the last three years there has been just one property in the 90027 zip code that has changed hands for more than $10 million: Angelina Jolie’s much tongue-wagged-about and record-setting $24.5 million acquisition in 2017 of Cecil B. DeMille’s former mansion in the gated and heavily celebrified Laughlin Park enclave. Even more interesting, maybe, is that some of the highest amounts more recently plunked down for a single-family property in the area are nowhere near $10.75 million. In 2018, an extensively restored and fashionably renovated 1930s Spanish compound once owned by the family who founded the Ralphs grocery store chain sold for $8.5 million; Megan Ellison dropped $7.75 million, also in 2018, on a compound once owned by Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; and earlier this year Jim Parsons sold his plushly appointed and showbiz-pedigreed Spanish Colonial just down the street from Alley’s spread for $6.95 million after first setting it out for sale at a wild-eyed $8.95 million.

Alley, who appeared in the second and final season of the celeb-studded series “Scream Queens” and was runner-up on the 2018 season of the tawdry and popular British reality series “Celebrity Big Brother,” has long maintained a Cape Cod-style home hidden on more than 16, thickly wooded and semi-remote waterfront acres in Islesboro, Maine. The long-time committed Scientologist, who told Howard Stern several years ago on his Sirius XM radio show that she had reached the high and mysterious OT-7 level in the church’s hierarchy of achievements, also presides over a multi-residence waterfront compound anchored by a sprawling, 8,000 square foot mansion near the controversial church’s Clearwater, Fla., headquarters.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Dirt

  • Kirstie Alley House

    Kirstie Alley Slashes Price on Opulent Los Angeles Palazzo

    Perhaps it’s an indication of a slowing high-end market, reflective of a more realistic real estate headspace or some other far more benign reason entirely, but Kirstie Alley has dramatically cut the asking price of her Los Angeles estate in one fell swoop by more than 10%. Too optimistically saddled with an elephantine $11.97 million [...]

  • Brian Acton House

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Assembles an $86 Million Palo Alto Compound

    When a house in the charming Silicon Valley town of Palo Alto sold for a record-tying $30 million back in 2017, many local real estate professionals expressed shock over the price. The 7,550-square-foot structure, while large and attractive, had been last assessed at a mere $1.5 million and is located in leafy Professorville, a quiet [...]

  • Barrett Foa House

    'NCIS' Star Barrett Foa Picks Up Beachwood Canyon Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Broadway veteran and television actor Barrett Foa, who since 2009 has been one of the many main characters on the military/police procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has changed up his West Coast residential circumstances with the a not-quite $2.1 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed ranch-style home in the foothills above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon. Built [...]

  • Wellesley Wild House

    Wellesley Wild Re-Lists at Lower Price in Beverly Hills

    After first giving it an unsuccessful go last year with a too-optimistic price tag of $6.499 million, three-time Emmy-nominated “Family Guy” writer and producer Wellesley Wild has swapped real estate agents and re-listed a comfortably luxurious Beverly Hills residence with a new and notably lower asking price of $5.995 million. The writer and producer for [...]

  • Garrett Camp House

    Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp Drops $15 Million on Hollywood Hills Compound

    Amid a veritable avalanche of publicity, Uber went public earlier this month. Though the IPO wasn’t quite the major coup bullish investors wanted, the ride sharing app’s two multibillionaire founders — Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp — are apparently feeling quite flush and eager to invest in pricey real estate. Kalanick is currently in contract [...]

  • Priscilla Presley House

    Priscilla Presley Turns Profit on Sale of Los Angeles Property

    Priscilla Presley has sold a ranch-style residence on a little-known, pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area for $3.8 million. The occasional actress and bone fide pop culture icon, not seen on the big or little screen since the late 1990s, but slated to appear in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film “Wedding at Graceland,” [...]

  • Saudi Prince House

    Saudi Prince Snags $52 Million Bel Air Lair

    The seemingly endless stream of spec-built Los Angeles mega-mansions — several pop up for sale nearly every week — has sparked fears of a market oversupply, particularly since billionaires’ enthusiasm for residential splurges has tempered. L.A. has not seen a brand new manse sell for above $35 million in nearly a full year. But lo, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad